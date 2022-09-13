Men’s Golf Third in Strong and Deep Field at Rain-Soaked Badger Invitational

VERONA, Wis. – The Illinois State men’s golf team, playing in a deep field that has four schools ranked or receiving votes in the most recent Golfweek Coaches Poll, stands third overall halfway through the Badger Invitational following a five-under-par opening round. Among the schools that sit below the Redbirds include Marquette, South Florida, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Purdue, and Maryland.

ISU’s 283 is third in the field behind 17th ranked Texas A&M’s 279 and Western Carolina’s 282. Behind the Redbirds is a myriad of large schools, including 23rd-ranked Ole Miss (9th, 290) and two others receiving votes – South Carolina (8th, 289), and Purdue (t-13th, 294). Marquette (284), South Florida (284), Campbell (286), Wisconsin (288), Nebraska (291), Cincinnati (292), Augusta (283), Northern Illinois (294), UAB (299), Maryland (303 ), Western Kentucky (305), and South Dakota State (309) round out the 18 schools in the field.

The Redbirds used a double-headed Monster to lead the way, as Defending MVC Golfer of the Week Valentin Peugnet and 2021-22 All-MVC honoree Felix van Dijk are each tied for eighth overall after a three-under 69 opening round. Parker Wisdom is also under par after a one-under 71 to start the tournament, which sees him tied for 16th. Alex McCulla carded an opening-round 74 to tie for 45th, while Will Troy shot a five-over 77 to tie for 66th.

Peugnet recorded his fourth consecutive at or under par round of the season and was never over par on the day. Opening on the 10th hole, he opened his day with a par before carding a birdie in four of his next six holes to sit at four under par seven holes into the round. He cooled off slightly over his final 11 holes, as he saw his aggregate score rise to as high as two under par; however, a birdie and four pars to close the round sent him into the clubhouse with a three-under 69.

van Dijk has now scored under par in three of his four rounds on the season after his tournament-opening 69 (-3), and like Peugnet was never over par during the opening round. He opened with a par and then a birdie, and went into the turn after nine holes at two under par. His back nine saw six pars, two birdies and his rounds’ only bogey, finishing the back one under par for a 69 which ties his career-low.

Wisdom had a Rocky start to his day – which opened on the par-three 12th hole, as he opened with a bogey before turning his day around in a big way with three birdies over his next four holes to drop to two under par and was never over par again during the round. He was three under par through his first nine holes; however, three bogeys over the next eight holes – along with five pars – pushed him to even par. He was able to finish strong and build momentum into the second and final day with a birdie on the 11th hole.

McCulla had four birdies – including one on his first hole of the day – and nine pars during his opening round, and was never more than one stroke under par or two strokes over par at any point during the round, as he went into the clubhouse with a two-over 74 for the first round.

Troy opened his day with a par and a double bogey but rebounded well and was at one under par through his 12th hole of the day, before stumbling at the close of the round, closing the day at five strokes over par with 18 holes to play in the tournament.

The Redbirds will take the course starting at 9:30 am alongside Texas A&M and Western Carolina for the final round in what will close out as a 36-hole event.

Playing in the final round of the 36-hole Badger Individual, Pietro Pontiggia led a pair of Redbirds in the field with a three-over 74 during the round, including closing his back nine with three birdies, five pars and just one bogey.

Jack Paeglow also competed for the Redbirds in the individual event, opening his day with a birdie before finishing with 11 pars and a nine-over 80 for the tournament.

