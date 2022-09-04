Men’s golf tees off the new season with the Ted Barclay Invitational

GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 4, 2022) – The first action of the new 2022-23 season for the Denison University men’s golf team saw the Big Red B team match Wittenberg University for first place after round one before coming up just five strokes short of the team Championship during round two of the Ted Barclay Invitational at the Denison Golf Club.

Round two on Sunday was limited to just nine rounds due to rain and the conditions of the course, creating for a 27-hole tournament overall.

In the end, the Denison B team (287-144) finished with a combined score of 431 (+7) while Wittenberg (287-139) finished at 426 (+2). The Denison A team (301-146), meanwhile, finished in sixth place at 447 (+23).

The Denison B team was led by junior Christian Agelopoulos (71-36; 107) and sophomores Mac McGurn (72-35; 107) and Andrew Gallagher (71-36; 107), who all shot one-over-par for the tournament and finished in a five-player tie for fifth place out of 62 total golfers.

The Denison A team was led by freshman Josh Pethel (72-37; 109) at three-over and in a three-player tie for 12th place.

Senior Jesse Felker (75-35; 110) from the A team and freshman Jack Yurosek (73-37; 110) from the B team both shot four-over to finish in a six-player tie for 15th place.

Junior Jack Schaeffer (76-36; 113), Denison’s lowest scoring individual, and senior Sam Davis (77-36; 113) both shot seven-over and finished in a six-player tie for 32nd place.

Next up for Denison will be the Gate City Invite Hosted by Greensboro College on Monday, September 26, and Tuesday, September 27.

Ted Barclay Invitational Final Results