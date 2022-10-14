Men’s Golf Teams Prepare for Big 12 Match Play Tournament

The Big 12 men’s golf teams will compete at the 2022 Big 12 Match Play Tournament held October 17-19 at The Club at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. This is the fifth year of the tournament at the par-71, 7,007-yard course.

The tournament will be played over three days consisting of pool play for two-and-a-half days (five sessions) and a final round is played on the afternoon of day three. Match play will be played during all rounds. Each team will consist of six individual matches.

Teams were ranked and seeded based on the Big 12 Coaches Ranking. The Pool Play seeding will be as follows:

Pool A Pool B

Texas Tech #1 Oklahoma #2

Texas #4 Oklahoma State #3

Kansas State #5 Baylor #6

TCU #8 Kansas #7

Iowa State #9 West Virginia #10

During the pool play portion, each team will play four matches. Teams will be awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss. At the conclusion of pool play, teams will be ranked 1-5 within their pool based on the amount of points accrued.

During the Championship round on day three, the match will feature the team with the highest point total from Pool A with the team with the highest point total from Pool B. The third place match will be between the teams with the second-highest point totals from their respective pools. Each team will participate during the Championship afternoon.

Texas is the Defending Champion of the tournament, while Baylor and Texas Tech have been previous winners. Results will be available here.

