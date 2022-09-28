Men’s Golf Takes Sixth Place at Bowdoin Invitational

BRUNSWICK, ME. – The Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the Bowdoin Invitational at the Brunswick Golf Club over the weekend. They competed against 14 other colleges in the northeast, including NESCAC opponents: Colby, Bates, Tufts, Amherst and host Bowdoin. The Cardinals placed 6th out of 15 competing teams with an overall score of 625 (+26).

Fisher Hirsch ’26 led the team, shooting a +5 (74-77-151) for the weekend. Hirsch shot a +2 in the first round, placing him 3rd in the overall player leaderboard. He would go on to shoot a +5 in the 2nd round, finishing the weekend +7, and ranked tied for 7th in the final rankings.

Jacob Fain ’23 shot a 76 in the first round, placing him among the top 10 on the leaderboard. Fain would finish with a +13 (76-81-157), tied for 26th on the leaderboard. His teammate Daniel Kraft ’23 would join him in 26th place, shooting a +13 as well. Kraft shot two fairly even rounds, shooting a 79 in the first round before shaving off a stroke with a 78 in the second.