Men’s golf takes second place at Skidmore Fall Invitational

Hamilton College’s Ramon Aroca Gonzalez ’26 led the Continentals to a runner-up finish out of 14 teams in the 2022 Skidmore College Men’s Golf Fall Invitational, which was held at Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Oct. 8 to 9.

Aroca Gonzalez earned medalist honors for the third time in five tournaments this fall. He finished at 4-under 140 for 36 holes including a 3-under 69 in the final round when he birdied six holes. Seven of his 10 rounds this fall were 72 or better.

Hamilton was tied for first after Saturday’s first round with a four-man team score of 294. The Continentals slipped off the pace a little bit on Sunday and recorded a team score of 303. Their tournament total of 597 left Hamilton five strokes behind nationally ranked Well. 24 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The University of Rochester was third at 602.

The Continentals, Rochester, Trinity College (fourth place) and Skidmore (fifth) all received votes in the most recent Golf Coaches Association of America Division III Top 25 poll. Well. 17 New York University ended up in seventh place.

Billy Geach ’23 was next for Hamilton in a tie for 15thth place out of 80 Golfers at 151 after rounds of 73 and 78. Brian Healy ’25 tied for 26th place at 154 with rounds of 76 and 78. Jacob Zeng ’24 tied for 31St place at 155 including a 74 on Saturday. Will Whittaker ’25 added a 78 on Sunday and finished at 159.

Ben Coffey ’23 tied for 15th place with Geach while Coffey was competing as an individual. They carded rounds of 75 and 76. Coffey’s 75 was a career best as was his 36-hole score of 151. Tyler Tornoe ’25 returned to form as he tied for 26th place at 154 after rounds of 78 and 76. Nine of Tornoe’s 10 rounds this fall were in the 70s.

The Continentals take a break from their 2022-23 season until the spring when they will defend their 2022 NESCAC Championship team title.