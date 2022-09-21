Men’s Golf Takes on Tough Region Field at Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio—The UIndy men’s placed seventh at the annual Doc Spragg Fall Invitational, Hosted by the University of Findlay Monday and Tuesday. Two Greyhounds earned spots in the top 10 among the 92-man field that featured some of the best teams in the Midwest.

Seniors Cam Carroll and Jacob Nickell shared seventh place among the region’s best. Both student-athletes settled at -5, .marking the second straight tournament to two Veterans finished with the same 54-hole score. Carroll carded scores of 70-70-71 while Nickell went 72-69-70.

Making just his second career appearance in the UIndy lineup, junior Noah Wolfe (+4) set a Collegiate low with a second-round 69 on the way to a share of 41st place. Junior Bryce Robertson (+10) and freshman Jackson Watkins (+18) rounded out the team scoring, placing 68th and 88th, respectively.

Senior Ethan Stanley (+10) and freshman Drew Rowen (+11) competed as individuals, with both shooting an even-par 72 in the second round.

UP NEXT

Many of this week’s opponents will join the Hounds at the upcoming Midwest Regional on Oct. 3-4, held at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Mo.