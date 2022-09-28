Men’s Golf Takes Ninth at JT Poston Invite

SAPPHIRE, NC – The James Madison men’s golf team posted its best round of the week on Tuesday afternoon to climb into ninth place as the Dukes wrapped up play at the JT Poston Invitational, Hosted by Western Carolina at the par-71, 7,007-yard Country Club of Sapphire Valley.

After back-to-back scores of 297 to open the tournament on Monday, JMU carded a final-round 283 (-1) on Tuesday to vault five spots into sole possession of ninth at the 17-team event. The performance was the third-lowest final round in the field, trailing only host Western Carolina and third-place Chattanooga (282, -2).

Sophomore Daniel Cheng led the way for JMU, carding scores of 71-75-71 (+4) to tie for 24th among 93 players, while freshman Owen Kose continued his strong debut season at JMU in a tie for 35th with scores of 75-73-72 (+7 ) .

Fellow freshman Václav Tichý was just a shot behind his Classmate in a tie for 43rd at 221 (+8), leading the Dukes’ late charge with a final-round 69 (-2) that saw him card back-to-back Eagles on the par-4 5th hole and par-5 sixth.

Senior Nick Schlickenrieder (74-77-71) was another stroke back in a tie for 45th, while junior Alexandre D’Aurelle de Paladines (79-74-78) wrapped up the JMU scoring in a tie for 83rd.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will be back on the road next week, traveling to Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth, Ga. to take part in the Georgia State Invitational on Oct. 3-4.

GolfStat will provide live results throughout the event.