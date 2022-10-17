Men’s Golf Takes Fourth At Bill Cullum Invite; Three Finishes In Top 20

VALENCIA, Calif. – The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team posted its best finish at the Bill Cullum Invitational in fourth place following Tuesday’s final round at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Rainbow Warriors carded a 293 for an 862 total. Host CSUN (852) edged out California Baptist (853) by one stroke for the team championship while CSUN’s Felix Schrott and UC Irvine’s Darien Zhao shared medalist honors at 6-under 210.

UH’s top finisher was Atsuya Oishi who carded a final round 74 for a 2-under 214 total and a tie for eighth place. Blaze Akana and Tyler Ogawa tied for 19th at 2-over 218 while Remington Hirano was one stroke back at 3-over 219 and a tie for 22n.d place.

Also competing for the Rainbow Warriors were Josh Hayashida (220, t-26th) and Isaiah Kanno (228, t-49th), the latter of whom was competing as an individual.

Previously, UH’s best finish at the Cullum Invitational was ninth place in 2013. Hawai’i, which was making its seventh all-time appearance at the tournament, finished third among six Big West teams in the 10-team field.

The Rainbow Warriors will return home to host the Kā’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 28-30 at the Royal Kā’anapali Golf Course in Maui, which closes out the fall season.

#HawaiiMGOLF