Men’s Golf Takes Fifth at Twin Cities Classic

RESULTS

EDINA, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team Monday finished in fifth place at the Twin Cities Classic, played at Edina Country Club. The Gusties shot a three-round total of 302-318-308-928 (+64). Saint John’s won the event at 288-297-301-886 (+13).

Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) finished in the top-10 with a total of 70-79-79-228 (+12). Cam Longie (So., Hutchinson) moved up 12 spots from Sunday, finishing in a tie for 23rd with a 77-81-76-234. Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) made the biggest jump from any golfer, moving 44 spots from 69th to a tie for 25th, carding an 80-83-72-235. Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) tied for 29th at 78-78-81-237 and Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) tied for 36th at 77-80-82-239. Tommy Hinicker (Jr., Edina) led the Gustavus C team and tied for fourth place at 69-79-77-225.

“Edina Country Club was a fantastic course for our final day, extremely challenging,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “We got started really well and hung on through about 11 holes, then we hit a wall and tried to hang on for dear life. We played very tentatively down the homestretch and need to clean that up before the conference this next weekend. Congratulations to Tommy and Wyatt for finishing in the top 10. You realize how important each shot is on the golf course, whether it is the first one or the last one, as our team finished in fifth place but only two shots out of second. “

Gustavus competes at the MIAC Championships Saturday through Monday at Bunker Hills.