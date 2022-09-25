Men’s Golf Takes Eighth at Yale’s Macdonald Cup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s golf team finished in eighth place at the Macdonald Cup. The two-day, 54-hole event was hosted by Yale on the famous par-70 Yale Golf Course, recently named the top Collegiate course in the United States by Golfweek Magazine.

The tournament featured schools playing with six golfers on their teams, five scoring in each round. Penn improved his team score each round, shaving 14 strokes from the first to the second round and 12 more from the second to the third. The Quakers’ overall score was 44-over-par 1,094. The University of Minnesota took the team championship, scoring 1,052 which was two strokes ahead of second-place Harvard and eight ahead of third-place Yale.

Click here for full results!

Senior Mark Haghan and junior Jimin Jung led Penn on the weekend, both of them shooting 6-over-par 216 and tying for 25th in a field of 72 golfers. Haghani sandwiched a pair of 73s around an even-par 70 in Saturday’s second round, tying for fourth in par-5 scoring (-3) and finishing as one of just 10 players with an eagle during the weekend. Jung, meanwhile, improved each round and shot an impressive 3-under-par 67 on Sunday.

Harrison Ornstein shot an even-par 70 on Sunday and finished the tournament a 9-over-par 219, tying for 34th in the field. John Richardson also had an even-par 70 on Sunday, and he tied with teammate Anthony Basilio in 50th place as both shot 223 over the weekend. George Roessler scored in Penn’s first two rounds of the tournament and ended the weekend at 228.

Peicheng Chen (St. John’s) was the individual medalist, as he shot 64-65-72 to finish at 9-under-par 201. That had him four strokes ahead of Yale’s Will Lodge.

Up Next

Penn closes out the fall portion of its season next Monday and Tuesday at the Hamptons Intercollegiate. The 54-hole event will be Hosted by Loyola (Md.) and take place at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, NY

#FightOnPenn