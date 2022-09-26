Men’s golf takes Bronze at SEC Fall Preview

AUBURN, Ala. – Well. 3 Auburn men’s golf capped the stroke-play stage of the SEC Fall Preview at Old Overton in third place, shooting 271 (-9) as a team Monday to narrowly miss the cut for Tuesday’s Championship matchup.

The Tigers were positioned inside the top-two cutoff through 36 holes, but a late surge from No. 20 Tennessee propelled the Volunteers into the marquee event with No. 2 Vanderbilt. The Commodores led all teams at 39-under while Tennessee finished 35-under, beating the Tigers by two shots.

Consequently, Auburn will battle No. 6 Texas A&M in a match-play format for Tuesday’s round of competition.

With a final team score of 807 (-33), the Tigers posted the fourth-best team score for 54 holes in school history.

Spearheading the impressive outing was the sophomore duo of Brendan Valdes and Evan Vo . Valdes led the lineup through the first two frames and shot even par on Monday to finish 9-under at 201. With a scorecard that saw seven birdies and an eagle, Vo matched Valdes’ total with a big 64 (-6) in round three . Both players finished tied for seventh place.

Also turning in Duplicate performances was the junior duo of Ryan Eshleman and Carson Bach at 3-under for the week. Eshleman shot 74 (+4) on Monday while Bacha turned in his best outing of the tournament with a 66 (-4). Additionally, Bacha joined Vo with an eagle on hole 15.

Junior JM Butler carded a 71 (+1) to end his stretch at 3-over 213.

Auburn will begin its battle with the Aggies Tuesday starting at 10:38 am CT. Match play pairings are as follows with all times listed in central time:

Butler vs. Phichaksn Maichon (10:38 am)

Eshleman vs. Jamie Montojo (10:45 a.m.)

Valdes vs. Vishnu Sadagopan (10:53 am)

Vo vs. Sam Bennett (11am)

Bacha vs. Daniel Rodrigues (11:08 am)

Placement Golfer R1 R2 R3 Total T7 Evan Vo 68 (-2) 69 (-1) 64 (-6) 201 (-9) T7 Brendan Valdes 65 (-5) 66 (-4) 70 (E) 201 (-9) T23 Carson Bach 68 (-2) 73 (+3) 66 (-4) 207 (-3) T23 Ryan Eshleman 66 (-4) 67 (-3) 74 (+4) 207 (-3) T52 JM Butler 75 (+5) 67 (-3) 71 (+1) 213 (+3) 3 TEAM 267 (-13) 269 ​​(-11) 271 (-9) 807 (-33)

Team Scores

1. Well. 2 Vanderbilt 801 (-39)

2. Well. 20 Tennessee 805 (-35)

3. Well. 3 Auburn 807 (-33)

4. Well. 6 Texas A&M 819 (-21)

5. Well. 13 Alabama 820 (-20)

6. Well. 24 Georgia 821 (-19)

7. Mississippi State 823 (-17)

T8. Ole Miss 829 (-11)

T8. LSU 829 (-11)

10. Well. 10 Florida 831 (-9)

11. South Carolina 835 (-5)

12. Arkansas 841 (+1)

13. Missouri 844 (+4)

14. Kentucky 850 (+10)