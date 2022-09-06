Men’s Golf takes 7th at Island Resort Intercollegiate

In their first tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Southern Illinois Men’s Golf team saved its best golf for the final round as the Salukis fired a 288, tied for the fourth-best score of the day, and finished in seventh place at South Dakota State University’s Island Resort Intercollegiate in Bark River, Michigan.

This weekend not only started the new season but it started a new year with Justin Fetcho back at the helm of the Salukis as the head men’s golf and the SIU Director of Golf. Fetcho said there were several bright spots to build on throughout the tournament.

“We played a lot of really good golf throughout the event, but when it wasn’t our best stuff, we lost too many shots,” he said. “We’ve got to learn to manage our games better when we are competing so we can eliminate sloppy bogeys or worse. We made enough birdies to contend this week, we’ve just got to clean up our games in other areas and we will start contending soon.”

Illinois State and Toledo tied for the tournament title as each school finished at 856 (-8). Southern finished seventh at 874 (+10) after posting rounds of 294 and 292 on Sunday.

While SIU’s 288 on Monday was near the front of the pack, the day started with its own set of troubles for the Salukis, but Fetcho said it was good to see how his team bounced back.

“The team was +11 through the first 6 holes today and we battled it back all the way to even par, which shows both the sign of our abilities when we are playing well and also our ability to fight until the end,” he said . “I believe we learned a lot about ourselves this week and now we have a short week to prepare for our next event next week. I look forward to seeing how we respond next week.”

Illinois State’s Valentin Peugnet won medalist honors with a 203 (-13) to win the opening event by four strokes over Valparaiso’s Caleb VanArragon and Toledo NJ Botha (Toledo). Botha was the lead after the first two rounds.

Braden Hoisington led Southern throughout the tournament as he fired an opening round 71 but a 1-over 73 put him at even heading into the final round before he shot 72 on Monday to finish 15th overall.

Carsen Silliman finished with a 1-under 71 to follow rounds of 75-73 to finish at 219 for a tie for 23rd place. Tom Cleaton shot a 78 in his first round on Sunday but came back with a 72 and then a 71 on Monday to finish T31.

“On an individual note, we had some good stuff happen today with Tom playing is final 9 holes at 4-under, Andrew playing his last 11 in 4-under to pair with Carsen shooting under par and Braden shooting even,” Fetcho said. “I’m very proud of Braden and the way he handled himself in our first event of the season. A top-15 individual finish to kick off the year is a great confidence boost for him. I look forward to continuing to watch him grow as a player this semester and build off this finish.”

Andrew Thornton (74-77-74=225) finished T45 while Hugo Archer (74-74-81=229) finished T53. Markus Wilhelmsen (79-77-75=231) competed as an individual for the Salukis.

What’s Next

Southern heads to Manhattan, Kansas, next week for the Kansas State Wildcat Invitational at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

Team Scores

T1 Illinois State 287-285-284-856 (-8)

T1 Toledo 281-286-289=856 (-8)

3 Michigan 291-282-287=856 (-4)

4 Kentucky 299-278-287=864 (E)

5 North Dakota State 293-285-291=869 (+5)

6 Miami University (OH) 295-283-294=872 (+8)

7 Southern Illinois 294-292-288=874 (+10)

8 Valparaiso 301-282-296=879 (+15)

9 Bowling Green State 302-299-288=889 (+25)

10 South Dakota State 302-295-298=895 (+31)

11 Kentucky 302-298-301=901 (+37)

12 Green Bay 321-302-311=934 (+70)

13 Northern Michigan 327-319-329=975 (+111)

Individual Scores

1. Valentine Peugnet (Illinois State) 72-66-65=203 (-13)

T2. Caleb VanArragon (Valparaiso) 72-66-69=207 (-9)

T2. NJ Brotha (Toledo) 68-69-70=207 (-9)

T4. Ben Hoagland (Michigan) 72-67-71=210 (-6)

T4. Matthew Schaefer (South Dakota State) 72-66-72=210 (-6)

Southern Illinois

15 Braden Hoisington 71-73-73=216

T23 Carsen Silliman 75-73-71=219

T31 Tom Cleaton 78-72-71=221

T45 Andrew Thornton 74-77-74=225

T53 Hugo Archer 74-74-81=229

T59 Markus Wilhelmsen 79-77-75=231 *Individual

