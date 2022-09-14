Men’s Golf takes 4th at Wildcat Invitational

In their second tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Southern Illinois Men’s Golf team put up an impressive showing, finishing in fourth place of the 15-team field at Kansas State University’s Wildcat Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Salukis finished the two-day Invitational with a team score of 874 (+10), falling just two strokes behind Grand Canyon for third place, who finished with an 872 (+8).

“We learned this week that when we play good golf, we are pretty good. We had two different individuals shoot the individual low round of the day in round two and round three. That’s pretty special to know we have that kind of firepower. However , we have to clean up our mistakes. We are making way too many big numbers right now and its costing us spots on the leaderboard. We have to become more disciplined and continue to learn how to stay patient. We are learning a lot about our team early in the season and if we want to compete for titles, we have to clean up creation creation areas of our games. I look forward to seeing how we respond over the next several days of practice to prepare for our next event,” head Coach Justin Fetch said.

Kansas State ran away with the tournament, finishing in first place with a team score of 837 (-27), while North Dakota State finished in second with an 864 (E).

After a first round score of 297 placed them in sixth, the Salukis came on strong in the second and final round with scores of 285 and 292 to jump both Bradley and Nebraska-Omaha in the standings to finish in fourth, 14 strokes ahead of the fifth-place Braves.

Kansas State’s Cooper Schultz won medalist honors with a 205 (-11) to win the Invitational by one stroke over his teammate Will Hopkins. The Wildcats were able to finish 1-2-3 as Nicklaus Mason finished in third with a score of 208 (-8).

SIU was led by Tom Cleaton and Hugo Archer , who both finished in a 4-way-tie for 13th place with Kansas State’s Luke O’Neill and Laurenz Schiergen, with a score of 217 (+1). Archer fired a second-round 66 for his lowest round as a Saluki.

Braden Hoisington shot a 223 (+7) to finish in a tie for 24th place. Carsen Silliman finished tied for 50th place with a 229 (+13). Andrew Thornton shot 229 (+13) to finish tied for 55th. Blake Skornia who played as an individual, finished 228 (+12) to finish tied for 46th place.

What’s Next

Southern heads to Madison, Illinois, in two weeks for the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Links.

Team Scores

1 Kansas State 280-271-286-837 (-27)

2 North Dakota State 286-286-292-864 (E)

3 Grand Canyon 291-287-294-872 (+8)

4 Southern Illinois 297-285-292-874 (+10)

5 Bradley University 296-293-299-888 (+24)

6 Creighton 298-289-304-891 (+27)

7 Kansas City 301-299-293-893 (+29)

8 Omaha 296-305-293-894 (+30)

9 Oakland 299-298-299-896 (+32)

T10 UT – Martin 307-288-305-900 (+36)

T10 Dodge City CC 297-302-301-900 (+36)

12 Drake 299-298-305-902 (+38)

13 Houston Baptist 309-288-313-910 (+46)

14 Texas A&M – Commerce 298-306-315-919 (+55)

15 Western Illinois 318-311-307-936 (+72)

Individual Scores

1 Cooper Schultz Kansas State 68-69-68-205 (-11)

2 Will Hopkins Kansas State 67-69-70-206 (-10)

3 Nicklaus Mason Kansas State 71-67-70-208 (-8) *Individual

4 Charlie Zielinski Creighton 71-69-69-209 (-7)

5 Gavin Cronkhite North Dakota State 72-70-69-211 (-5)

Southern Illinois

T13 Hugo Archer 75-66-76-217 (+1)

T13 Tom Cleaton 72-71-74-217 (+1)

T24 Braden Hoisington 70-75-78-223 (+7)

T46 Blake Skornia 80-72-76-228 (+12) *Individual

T50 Carsen Silliman 80-82-67-229 (+13)

T55 Andrew Thornton 82-73-75-230 (+14)

