Men’s Golf Take Tricks with Treats for Even Round Monday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The first round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational was full of tricks and treats for the No. 18 Colorado State men’s golf team. The Rams rode the ups and downs of the round to shoot an even-par 284 over the first 18 holes. The score places CSU in fifth place, nine strokes behind leaders San Diego.

A pair of Rams are in the top five on the individual leader board Connor Jones and Rasmus Hjelm . Hjelm finished a stroke ahead of Jones with an opening round 4-under, 67. The junior was 1-over through nine when he rattled off three straight birdies to start his back nine. They reached four under with an eagle on the par 4, 385 yard 14thth hole. He gave back a stroke on the next hole with a bogey. Hjelm rebounded with a birdie on the 16thth to shoot a 5-under, 30 on the back nine. His 67 places him in a tie for third.

Jones had his fair share of birdies, with seven, but also placed four bogies on his scorecard. The No. 5 player in college golf is tied for fifth after the first round with his 3-under, 67. He enters round two three strokes behind leader Riley Lewis of Loyola Marymount.

One other CSU golfer sits in the top 30 in Christoph Bleier . He shot a 1-over, 72 to be tied for 29th.

Round two of the Saint Mary’s Invitational tees off starting at 10:08 MT off the first hole for CSU. Live results of the round can be found on GolfStat.