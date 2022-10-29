Men’s Golf Surges Into First Place on Second Day of White Sands Bahamas Invitational

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Blue Devils men’s golf team jumped to the top of the White Sands Bahamas Invitational Leaderboard on Saturday, firing a 17-under 271 as a team in the second round. Sitting at 27-under through the first two rounds, Duke has matched the second-best 36-hole score in program history and takes a 12-shot lead into the final round tomorrow morning.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Duke improved on its Friday team score of 276, finishing with a 271 (-17) in the second round on Saturday.

The low round of the day came courtesy of Jimmy Zheng who carded a 6-under 66 in his second round. The junior bounced back from a 1-over 73 on Friday by rolling in eight birdies on Saturday, including a stretch of five in his final eight holes of the day. The Auckland, New Zealand native will enter the final round of play in a tie for 12th place at 5-under overall.

Luke Sample continued his strong play on Saturday with a second straight round in the 60's. A bogey-free 5-under 67 was highlighted by a surge on the back nine that included four birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 13 to No. 17. The sophomore is tied for second place, two shots behind the individual lead, going into Sunday's final round.

Freshman William Love extended his streak of having every round in 2022 count toward the team score on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 69. The Atlanta, Ga., native played No. 11 through No. 18 at 5-under-par, including an eagle on the par-5 16th. With a 36-hole score of 4-under, Love is tied for 14th-place on the individual leaderboard.

Ian Siebers also carded a 3-under 69 in the second round. The junior recovered from a slow start to make the turn at 1-under 35 and rolled in three birdies on the back nine en route to his second consecutive round in the 60's. The Bellevue, Wash., native is tied for fifth-place overall and is just four shots off the lead.

Also for Duke, Kelly Chinn shot an even-par 72 on Saturday. Chinn currently sits tied for 17th-place at 3-under overall and ensured that all five Blue Devils in the lineup this weekend enters the final day of play inside the top-20.

Individually, Ethan Evans shot a 1-under 70 on Saturday and John Peters rounded out Duke's day with a 1-over 73. The two individuals are currently tied for 23rd and 34th, respectively.

The Duke men's golf team also had three individuals — Cameron Martinez-Piedra, Daniel Choi and Daniel Uranga – competing in the Grandover Collegiate on Saturday. The second round was suspended due to Darkness on the West Course at the Grandover Resort on Saturday evening, with Choi leading the way at 1-over. Martinez-Piedra will resume play on Sunday morning at 3-over and Uranga rounded out Duke's efforts on Saturday, sitting at 11-over at the time of play being suspended.

The three individuals are scheduled to restart their second rounds at 8:30 on Sunday morning, with the third round immediately following.

NOTES

With Duke sitting at 29-under through two rounds, the Blue Devils have matched the second-best 36-hole score in program history (2015 Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational).

Duke’s 17-under team score is the lowest 18-hole Ledger since the first round of the 2019 ACC Championship.

Jimmy Zheng carded his season-best round on Saturday with his 6-under 66.

For the second day in a row, Duke had a player go bogey-free after Luke Sample did so on Saturday. Ian Siebers was bogey-free in the first round on Friday.

did so on Saturday. was bogey-free in the first round on Friday. As a team, the Blue Devils lead the field in scoring average on both par-4’s and par-5’s, at 3.89 (-11) and 4.40 (-24), respectively.

Sample is tied for the best scoring average on par-5's so far this weekend at 4.13 (-7) and Siebers is tied for second-best for scoring average on par-4's at 3.75 (-5).

QUOTES

"I started the round with an abundance of confidence. I knew my game was back and around and I just stuck to my gameplan. I didn't let little Mistakes fester for too long, I was confident and I didn't make too many errors." – Jimmy Zheng on his season-best 6-under 66.

"I gave myself a lot of looks. Some weren't exactly in the 'make' range, but I kept hitting my putts with good speed and giving myself more looks. And then turned it on, on the back nine. I think we're in a really good spot, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow." – Luke Sample on his second-round performance.

UP NEXT

The final round in the Bahamas is scheduled for a shotgun start at 8 am on Sunday morning. Duke is slated to play alongside Southern Mississippi and Arkansas State.

The third and final round of the Grandover Collegiate is also set for a shotgun start, taking place once the second round is completed.

Live scoring for both events will be available on Golfstat.

