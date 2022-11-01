Men’s Golf Still In First Through Round Two of Daniel Island Intercollegiate

CHARLESTON, SC – FCGU remains in first place at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate through 36 holes of competition.

“The weather was significantly better today,” head Coach Andrew Danna said. “We still have a long way to go. It’s important to try and stay as efficient as possible.”

The Eagles expanded their tournament lead out to three strokes over No. 23 and second-place Mississippi State on Monday, shooting a 292 in round two. On Sunday, FGCU opened the event with a 295 team round.

FGCU also leads No. 61 South Carolina by seven shots and tournament host Charleston Southern by 31.

The third and final round of play is scheduled to begin on Tuesday as the Green and Blue looks to capture its first team title of the 2022-23 season.

Sam Baker (Cloquet, Minn.) now leads all Eagles after some moving-day shuffle during round two action, currently placing tied for second on the player leaderboard at 2-over-par. Baker is in a three-way tie for second and just six strokes back of the individual leader. Gene Zeigler from South Carolina leads the field at 4-under.

Austin Cherichella (Orlando, Fla.) made a charge up the Leaderboard as well, surging all the way from T34th to T5th. Cherichella is the only Eagle to card an under-par round thus far in Charleston. On Monday, he fired a two-under 70 and sits 3-over heading into Tuesday’s final round.

John Hopkins (England) shaved two strokes from his opening-round effort and is tied for 10th. Lucas Fallotico (Italy) rounds out the four counting scores for FGCU, currency placing tied for 23rd.

Entering the day, Pierre Viallaneix (Apopka, Fla.) led the tournament but has now fallen to 38th.

EAGLE STARTING FIVE

T2 Sam Baker 74-72 | +2

T5 Austin Cherichella 77-70 | +3

T10 John Hopkins 75-73 | +4

T23 Lucas Fallotico 74-77 | +7

T38 Pierre Viallaneix 72-81 | +9

*Individual

T58 Thomas Salanito 80-75 | +11

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1 #77 FGCU +11 | 295-292 | 587

2 #23 Mississippi State +14 | 296-294 | 590

3 #61 South Carolina +18 | 304-290 | 594

4 #79 Memphis +24 | 307-293 | 600

5 #86 MTSU +25 | 304-297 | 601

T6 #152 Louisiana Tech +26 | 305-297 | 602

T6 #162 Campbell +26 | 305-297 | 602

8 #172 Loyola Maryland +27 | 309-294 | 603

T9 #123 Jacksonville +31 | 310-297 | 607

T9 #100 UAB +31 | 308-299 | 607

11 #48 Mercer +32 | 313-295 | 608

12 #159 Seton Hall +37 | 303-310 | 613

13 #237 Houston Christian University +39 | 313-302 | 615

T14 #128 Charleston Southern +42 | 310-308 | 618

T14 #108 College of Charleston +42 | 315-303 | 618

T16 #131 Wofford +45 | 320-301 | 621

T16 #187 Francis Marion +45 | 322-299 | 621

18 #236 USC Upstate +63 | 326-313 | 639

