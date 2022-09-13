Men’s Golf Sitting 15th After Day one of the Charleston Invitational

Charleston, W.Va. – After opening the season with strong performances at the Vulcan Invitational last week, the Wheeling University Men’s Golf team opened Conference play on day one of the Charleston Invitational. Several Cardinals dropped their scores from the first Invitational of the year and the team as a whole finished 15th overall shooting a 330. The top two Golfers remained the same for the Cardinals and everyone was able to post a score of 89 or lower in the event .

The top two Golfers swapped spots as Nick Zaller led the way for the Cardinals shooting a 77 on the afternoon. It was the third straight round where Zaller posted a score in the 70’s as he continues his early season success. He began his day on the 12th hole and posted an even par to kick things off. They added three more pars over the final six holes before moving over to the front nine. The first nine holes of the course we’re the best for Zaller as he shot. +1 on the front nine. He had birdies on holes three and seven and added four pars to complete his run. He ended the day back on the back nine with holes nine, 10 and 11 and added two more pars to finish at +6 for the day. Zaller was the only Cardinal to crack the top 60 of the event as he continued to shoot low scores.

Austin Panhorst followed Zaller up with another sub-80 score of his own shooting 79 on the day However, like Zaller, the back nine gave Panhorst some fits as well as he shot +8 on that half of the course. He added two more birdies to his season total and now has eight birdies in three rounds so far in 2022. Five pars on the front nine, including a string from hole three to hole seven where he had four pars and one of his two birdies. Blake Ring-Fish came in just over the 80 stroke mark, finishing tied for 84th in the field. His best hole came in the back nine when he shot his only birdie of the day on hole 16. Unlike Wheeling’s top two Golfers at the event, Ring-Fish had more success on the back nine, shooting +2, compared to the front nine , where they finished at +10.

Alex Parker was up next and had the biggest round one improvement of any Wheeling golfer. At the Vulcan Invitational, Parker shot an 86 and today, he shot an 83. He was pretty consistent on the afternoon, shooting +6 on the back nine and following it up with a +7 on the front nine. Ethan Short rounded out the Cardinals top five, finishing with an 89 in the first round. Short hit par six times on the day, with four of those pars coming on the back nine. With day two of competition coming tomorrow, the Cardinals will look to continue to lower their scores as they try to climb the leader boards.

Round two of the Charleston Invitational kicks off tomorrow morning when they tee off at around 9 AM.