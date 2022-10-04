Men’s Golf Sitting 10th After Day One of MEC Championships

Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day one of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men’s Golf Championships opened on Monday at the Avalon Lakes Country Club. The Wheeling Men’s Golf team finished the first 18 holes in 10th place, shooting a combined 352 over the event. Two Cardinals finished under the 90 stroke mark as the young team got a chance to show their skills on the big stage of the Conference Championships.

Leading the way was junior Austin Panhorst , who finished 33rd in the field shooting an 84 on day one. He began the day on hole 10, and shot par on his opening to get started. He was able to continue that success throughout the back nine, picking up five more pars during the run, including back-to-back pars on holes 15 & 16. He finished the back nine at plus 7 and moved on to the front nine looking to lower his score. He started the front nine the same way he started the back nine, with a par on hole one and once again had five pars through holes 1-9. He finished at +5 and brought his total score to an 84. The junior has the most experience at the conference championship, competing at the event for the third time, and is looking to continue lowering his score.

Behind him was a sophomore Nick Zaller , who finished one stroke below him at 85 to finish in a tie for 34th overall. Zaller started with a bogey on hole 10, but bounced back with his first birdie of the day on hole 13. He would go on to finish at +9 on holes 10-18 and moved on to the front nine. He had three straight pars to open the front nine, his longest streak of the day, and shot +4 for the front nine. Freshman Ethan Short was up next, competing in his first conference championship. They shot a 91 on the day and finished with five pars across the first 18 holes. Rounding out the Cardinals lineup was Alex Parker , who finished round one with a 97. He shot +12 on the back nine and followed that effort with a +13 on the front nine. The Cardinals look to bounce back on day two and try and get into that coveted top six spot.

Round two of the MEC Men’s Golf Championships kicks off tomorrow morning with tee time at 8 AM.