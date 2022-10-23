Men’s Golf Sits In 7th At ODU/OBX Intercollegiate

POWELLS POINT, NC- The Longwood men’s golf team is currently 12 over par at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate. Nick Rakes and Brendan Dunphy are leading the pack as they both sit in the top 10 individually.

COURSE UPDATE: A Storm that came up the coast of Powells Point brought Winds at 20-30 miles per hour and the team battled rain throughout the day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Rakes finished the first round with a 72 score (+1), good enough for eighth place overall. They carded four birdies on day one.

Dunphy is tied with teammate Nick Rakes in eighth place, although he got his one over par score with just two birdies in the first round. Both Rakes and Dunphy birdied on the ninth hole at the intercollegiate.

Daniel George currently sits in 26th place individually after he shot a 74 (+3). They sit just two strokes behind the team leading score of 72. George Carded four birdies and joined Rakes and Dunphy with a birdied ninth hole.

Zane Moore is tied for 59th place overall after he shot a 78 (+7) on the first day.

Christian Michael is tied for 68th place after he shot an 80 (+9) score in the opening round.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“Today was a day we just needed to be tough and hang in there,” said head coach Kevin Fillman after the first round. “And we were very close to getting through it in great shape. It’s unfortunate that we had to play a couple of the more difficult holes in some of the roughest conditions, but that’s how golf goes sometimes. Every player on the golf course faced a lot of adversity. There was really no way around it. I’m honestly not sure how North Dakota State posted their score. It’s hard to explain how well they played today. Overall for us, being just a few shots out of second, we ‘re still in a solid position heading into tomorrow’s round.’

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The Lancers have the fourth most birdies after day one with 13 carded.

Dunphy’s even 4.00 average score on par 4’s is the fifth best after the first round.

George’s 4.50 average score on par 5’s is tied for the fourth best.

Rakes and George’s four birdies are tied for the fifth most on day one.