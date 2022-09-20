Men’s Golf Sits In 12th After One Round At Hartford Hawks Invitational

SOUTH KENT, Conn.- The men’s golf team currently sits in 12th place after shooting three over-par during round one of the Hartford Hawks Invitational, Hosted by the University of Hartford.

WEATHER UPDATE:

After the first round of the tournament, the team battled the weather and the day was ultimately knocked out by thunderstorms that arrived around 5:30. With teams being at varying spots on the course, overall score updates will be posted tomorrow morning prior to the third and final round.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sophomore Scott Jordan led the Lancers after shooting one under-par in the first round. They sit tied for 18th overall in the 95 player field.

Fellow sophomore Justin Larue has the second lowest score on the Lancers having shot an even score in round one. Larue is tied for 26th place overall

Junior Nick Rakes is currently 36th following a one-over par afternoon.

Sophomore Zane Moore shot three-over par and sits in 58th place.

Senior Brendan Dunphy rounds out the Lancers after a six-over par round one has him tied for 85th.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“I felt like we did a lot of good things today,” said head coach Kevin Fillman . “It just wasn’t as consistent as we need it to be. We kind of kept shooting ourselves in front throughout the morning round. We’d have everybody play some really solid stretches, then we’d do something to undo everything we had done. We’ve done a little better job in the afternoon round thus far. Obviously, we need to finish the round off, and then we must sustain that level throughout round three.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers finish their second round Tomorrow prior to completing the third and final round to round out the second tournament of the golf season

