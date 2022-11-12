Men’s Golf Signs Two – Stanford University Athletics

Conrad Ray

The Knowles Family Director of Men’s Golfannounced two additions to the Stanford men’s golf program on Wednesday’s National Signing Day: Kush Arora and Ethan Gao.

“Ethan Gao and Kush Arora are going to be awesome additions to the Stanford Golf family,” Ray said. “Both have playing records that speak for themselves and they’re even better students and people. We can’t wait to see them spread their wings at Stanford.

“It takes a lot of effort to be able to present the Qualifications on the course and in the Classroom that we are looking for and both have done this successfully. The future of the program is bright with both of these student-athletes at the center of that conversation.”

Kush Arora – Pleasanton, Calif.

Son of Surjeet Singh and Sonia Arora … has one older sister, Kamya … plans to major in Economics with a minor in computer science … will Graduate from Amador Valley High School … ranked No. 20 by Junior Golf Scoreboard, No. 25 by Golfweek and No. 62 by AJGA … 2022 Scholastic Junior All-American and 2020 AJGA Junior All-Star team … won the 2021 AJGA Reno/Tahoe Jr. … finished second at the 2021 AJGA at Ruby Hill … third-place finishes at the 2020 AJGA Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational and 2022 AJGA at Ruby Hill … Top 10 finishes at the 2021 Silicon Valley Amateur and 2022 AJGA Junior Players … third-place finish at 2021 NCPGA NorCal Open and seventh-place finish in 2022 … four-year golf letterwinner and two – time captain.

Ethan Gao – Alpharetta, Ga.

Son of Peter Yan Gao and Vivian Li Gao … has one Younger brother, Aidan … plays to major in Mathematics or Physics … will Graduate from the Laurel Springs School (Ojai, Calif.) … attended The Westminster School of Atlanta from 2019-Dec. 2021 … helped Westminster to 2021 GHSA Class AAA State Championship … team won 2021 Georgia-South Carolina Cup … member of Team USA Junior Presidents Cup (2022) … Three-time AJGA Rolex Junior All-American … had three wins, 11 Top-5 finishes and 14 Top-10 placements … AJGA Rolex Junior All-America first team in 2022 … also a Scholastic Junior All-American .. four-time Rolex Tournament of Champions invitee … ranked No. 3 on the Junior Golf Scoreboard, No. 4 by Golfweek and No. 5 by AJGA.