Men’s Golf Signs Two Standouts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara men’s golf signed a pair of outstanding players as part of Wednesday’s early signing day period. The Broncos boosted their future lineup with the official addition of Jeffrey Kwak and JP Odland.

Let’s welcome Jeffrey Kwak to the Bronco family! Excited to sign our first member of the 2023 class from La Miranda, California! -2022 @ajgagolf All American

-49th Ranked Player Nationally and 8th in Ca

-2021 FCG National Championship Winner

-Runner up 2022 Inland Empire Am pic.twitter.com/qjM8ea2NnC — Santa Clara Men’s Golf (@SCUgolf) November 9, 2022

Kwak, who attends Sunny Hills High in La Mirada, Calif., is among the top players in the entire 2023 class. He is currently ranked 49th overall nationally and No. 8 in the state of California, according to the Junior Golf Scoreboard. Just recently named an AJGA Honorable Mention All-America selection, Kwak has put together six top-10 finishes on the Toyota Tour Cup, was the 2021 FCG National Championship World Series Champion and finished runner-up at both the Inland Empire Amateur Championship and AJGA KJ Choi Foundation Championship. He also finished fifth at the AJGA Jack Burke Jr. Invitational.

“We are so excited to have Jeffrey joining our Bronco Family,” head Coach Andrew Larkin said. “Jeffrey has become one of the best players in the country, most recently being selected as an AJGA All-America. He is just scratching the surface with his potential, and we believe he could leave a major Legacy during his time at Santa Clara.

Rounding out the 2023 Signing class, welcome JP Odland to the Bronco Family!! -21st Ranked Player in CA for 2023

-8 Top 5 finishes

-Runner up 2022 @golfweekmag International Junior Invitational

-Runner Up AJGA Se Ri Pak Desert Championship

-4th AJGA Junior at Ruby Hills pic.twitter.com/GqeEgj7iuZ — Santa Clara Men’s Golf (@SCUgolf) November 10, 2022

Joining the Broncos from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Odland is a native of Tiburon, Calif., and is coming off a runner-up finish at the Golfweek International Junior Invitational. Rated the No. 21 player in the state of Calif. (JGS), he has posted seven top-five finishes in junior events, including a runner-up finish at the AJGA Se Ri Pak Desert Championship and a fourth-place finish at the AJGA Junior at Ruby Hills.

“JP embodies everything that we are looking for a Bronco to be,” Larkin said. “He has exceptional work ethic, leadership skills and a desire to be one of the best players in the country. JP has a phenomenal skill set and we couldn’t be more excited to see that player that he can become.”

Both Kwak and Odland will join the Broncos’ roster prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.