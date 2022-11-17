Men’s Golf Signs Top Alabama Junior

STATS/NOTES | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf program announced the signing of Ward Harris to the 2023-24 roster on Wednesday. Harris is one of the top Juniors in the state of Alabama and a clear statement of where the program is heading under Coach Blaine Woodruff.

Harris is ranked No. 2 in the Alabama Junior Golf Rankings. That ranking is buoyed by a win at the AJGA Stewart Cink Junior Championship and a third-place finish at the Alabama Boys State Junior Championships. He averaged a stout 66.0 strokes per 18 over those 108 holes including a final round 62 in his win.

“Coach (Nick) Robinson and I are thrilled to have Ward Harris join our program in Fall 2023,” Woodruff began. “Ward is a ball-striker and very talented player. He knows how to go low and knows how to win.

“Most importantly though, he’s a young man of great character and drive with a contagious energy about him to make both himself, and the people around him better. From the minute he stepped on campus for his visit, I felt like he could make an impact on our program. What he was looking for aligned perfectly with our vision for the future of Mocs Golf. He will be a great fit for our culture and our university.”

He had a dominant run on the Southeastern Golf Tour from 2018-21. In 28 events, they claimed three titles, six runners-up, 16 top 5s and 20 top 10s. Harris played scholastically at Vestavia Hills High School and out of Vestavia Hills Country Club.

Ward was selected to the 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys Team. He led Vestavia Hills to the 2022 Class 7A Boys Championship with a 3-under 69 in the final round finishing third individually. His 2-under 142 was one of three under-par finishes at RTJ at Hampton Cove last spring.

The Mocs return to the tee in February at historic Sawgrass Country Club. The group heads to the Hayt Collegiate Feb. 5-6 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

