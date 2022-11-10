Men’s Golf Signs Illinois State Champion Gordon to National Letter of Intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan men’s golf head coach Zach Barlow announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) the addition of 2021 IHSA Class 3A state Champion Jason Gordon after he signed with the Wolverines during the early National Letter of Intent signing period.

“Jason is a very talented young player as you can see from his junior career,” said Barlow. “He’s the top-ranked player in Illinois and coming off another very solid summer in 2022. The best part is, Jason’s best golf is ahead of him and we believe he has the potential to make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor. We are very excited to have him join the program next fall.”

Rated as the No. 1 Junior golfer in Illinois and No. 3 overall, Gordon finished his Stellar four-year prep career at Glenbrook North helping the Spartans to three advancements to the Illinois High School Association Class 3A State Finals. Highlighted in those three trips was his medalist performance during the 2021 Championship that helped Glenbrook North capture the team title. His seven-under 137 (68-69) tally helped him win by two shots and tie the lowest individual total in 3A history. He was named to the 3A All-State that same year.

As a freshman, he tied for 30th as the Spartans were the runner-up and his tie for 10th this past season helped them to a third-place finish. The 2020 Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the Finals success, Gordon helped the Spartans capture three straight Sectional titles (2020, ’21, ’22) winning in 2020 and posting a runner-up finish in 2022.

Away from his prep career, Gordon continued to play well during his summer junior play. This summer, he highlighted his play by tying for fourth at DCJC at Oak Meadows (69-73/142), tying for ninth at Chick Evans Junior Amateur (72-76-69-70/287) and tying for 24th at the Makray Memorial (80-77-76/233). He made the cut at the Western Junior Amateur (73-72-75-75/295) and also competed in the Southern Junior Championship (69-73-68/210, E) and Junior PGA Championship (75-77/152).

In the summer of 2021, he qualified for the US Junior Amateur and posted runner-up finishes at the IJGA’s MAJGT at Countryside (69-72/141, -3) and Players Challenge (71-70/141, -3). He tied for third at the AJGA’s UHY Detroit Junior at Forest Lake (67-68-72/207, -3) and tied for fifth at the Randy Wise Junior Open (72-72-73/217).

Since starting regular summer play with the Illinois Junior Golf Association in 2014, Gordon amassed 54 top-10 finishes in 72 career events, had streaks of 10- and 13-straight top-10 finishes, while adding 14 medalist and 11 runner-up performances .