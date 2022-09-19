Men’s Golf Shoots 2nd-Best Round In UNC History At Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, IND. – Four Tar Heels shot in the 60s in the second round to shoot the second-lowest team score in University of North Carolina men’s golf history to cap the opening day of the college golf season Sunday at the Fighting Irish Classic at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course .

Dylan Menante Carolina’s newest member of the team, is tied for first place in the individual standings after shooting 65-68 for a 7-under 133 total.

The Tar Heels are in second place in the team standings at 15-under 545, two strokes behind Florida. The Gators shot 270-273 for a 17-under 543. Carolina opened the season in the morning round with 1-under 279, then shot a blistering 14-under 266 in the afternoon. That is one stroke higher than the best round in Tar Heel men’s golf history, a 265 in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

Sophomore David Ford led the Tar Heels in the second round with a 6-under 64, which tied his best Collegiate round. Fifth-year senior Ryan Burnett had a 65, Menante shot 68 and senior Kenan Poole counted as the fourth team scorer with a 69. Junior Peter Fountain also shot even par 70.

Menante’s opening-round 65 tied the lowest round by an individual in his first round as a Tar Heel. Matt Raudenbush shot 65 in the Dogfight at Ford’s Colony in Rocky Mount, NC, on Sept. 29, 2008, and Brad Hyler had a 65 in the Keswick Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Va., on Sept. 19, 1998.

The senior from Carlsbad, Calif., played three seasons at Pepperdine before transferring to UNC. He shot 5-under 30 on the first nine, made his first bogey on the 13thth hole and capped his first round as a Tar Heel with a birdie on 18 to finish 5 under.

Menante is tied for the lead with Florida’s Quentin Debove, who matched Menante with a 65-68–133. They are two shots ahead of Dylan McDermott of Colorado and John Dubois of Florida. Ford and Burnett are among a group of seven players at minus 4.

Florida and UNC are followed in the team standings by Georgia Southern and LSU at 8 under and host Notre Dame at -7.

The third and final round is Monday.