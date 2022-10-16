Men’s Golf Set to Tee It Up at Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate on Monday

LAS CRUCES, NM – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team is back on the course as they are set to compete at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, Hosted by New Mexico State, starting on Monday at the NMSU Course.

The 54-hole event will feature 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday with play starting at 9:30 am with a shotgun start.

NMSU Golf Course plays 7,242 yards and is a par 71.

The Competition

There will be a nine-team field that will feature UTRGV, host New Mexico State, Seattle U, Weber State, Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Commerce, Western New Mexico, and California Baptist with individuals from Texas and Texas Tech.

Starting Five

Last Time Out

The Vaqueros opened the fall season with a fifth-place finish at the Tempest Collegiate, hosted by Texas State.

The Vaqueros improved in each round of the Tempest Collegiate as they finished with a three-round score of 875. The Vaqueros posted rounds of 298, 292, and 285.

UTRGV had two top-three finishers in junior Javier Neira Garcia and redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland . Garcia and Sutherland finished tied for third with a three-round score of 214. Garcia posted rounds of 73, 71, and 70 while Sutherland carded rounds of 75, a career-high 68, and 71.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque finished tied for 29th with a three-round score of 224 with rounds of 75, 75, and 73. Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi finished tied for 40th with a three-round score of 228 after posting rounds of 79, 80, and 71. Redshirt sophomore Sebastian Lundberg finished tied for 43rdwith rounds of 79, 80, and 71.

Last Time at Herb Wimberly

The Vaqueros posted a third place finish at last year’s Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 868. UTRGV posted rounds of 288, 292, and 288.

The Vaqueros had three golfers finish in the top-15 in Leonardo Novella , Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi and Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque .

Novella finished tied for ninth with a three-round score of 216 after posting rounds of 69, 73, and 74. Kanavathi and Duque finished tied for 11th with three-round scores of 217 as Kanavathi posted rounds of 76, 74, and 67 while Duque carded rounds of 72, 72, and 73.

Sebastian Lundberg finished tied for 41St with a three-round score of 227 with rounds of 75, 73, and 79.

New Mexico State won the team title with a three-round score of 859 with rounds of 282, 289, and 288. Oklahoma State’s Tiger Christensen won the individual title with a three-round score of 203.

Remaining Schedule

October 24-25 @ Daytona Beach Intercollegiate – LPGA International Golf Club

October 31 @ Bear Brawl – Ridgewood Country Club

