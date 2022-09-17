Men’s Golf Set to Play 1912 Club at Cornell/Temple Invitational

Setting The Scene

What: 2022 Cornell/Temple Fall Invitational

When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18 (36 holes)

Where: The par-70, 6,951-yard 1912 Club, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

The Field: 12 teams (Binghamton, Bucknell, Canisius, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Rhode Island, Siena, Saint Joseph’s, Temple, Penn)

Live Stats: GolfStat.com

About the Bison

Bucknell makes it up for the first time in two weeks, after opening the season with a ninth-place finish at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial. The Bison posted scores of 294-296-290 for a 54-hole total of 880. Seton Hall ran away with the team title after posting a 23-under 841.

Jackson Bussell had a strong opening tournament with a 2-under 214 (72-69-73). Bussell finished T-6th overall and was the lowest finisher among the four Patriot League squads in the field. He was subsequently named Patriot League Golfer of the Week for his performance. Bussell led the field with 11 birdies through 36 holes, and he added four more in the final round. His 15 birdies on the week ended up one shy of medalist Wanxi Sun of Seton Hall.

had a strong opening tournament with a 2-under 214 (72-69-73). Bussell finished T-6th overall and was the lowest finisher among the four Patriot League squads in the field. He was subsequently named Patriot League Golfer of the Week for his performance. Bussell led the field with 11 birdies through 36 holes, and he added four more in the final round. His 15 birdies on the week ended up one shy of medalist Wanxi Sun of Seton Hall. Blake Wisdom closed with a 1-under 71 at Colgate and finished the week with a 3-over 219, good for T-24th.

closed with a 1-under 71 at Colgate and finished the week with a 3-over 219, good for T-24th. Two Bison freshmen made their collegiate debuts at Colgate. James Key was the team’s No. 3 man with a 220 total (75-73-72), while James Robbins posted rounds of 79-78-81.

was the team’s No. 3 man with a 220 total (75-73-72), while posted rounds of 79-78-81. Bussell, Wisdom, Key, and Josh Holtschlag will all be in action for the second time this season, and they will be joined by another newcomer in Andres Barraza . Michael Rudnick will also be on the course as an individual.

will all be in action for the second time this season, and they will be joined by another newcomer in . will also be on the course as an individual. The Bison return eight of their 10 rostered players from last season, including five of the six who teed it up at the Patriot League Championship at Steel Club. Jason Lohwater is the Lone graduation loss from that PL squad. Lohwater was one of the team’s top players all season, as his 2021-22 scoring average of 74.0 was second-best on the team.

Bussell’s 73.2 full-season average was the best on the team a year ago, and he picked up his second career win at the Howard Bison Invitational. Bussell posted a final-round 68 at the Patriot League Championship to earn all-conference honors with a T-6th finish.

Wisdom posted four below-par rounds last spring on the way to a 73.3 average, and this summer he qualified for the prestigious US Amateur Championship. In his US Am Qualifier at White Eagle GC in Illinois, he fired a final-round 64 to grab a share of medalist honors. This was Wisdom’s first time in the US Amateur field after qualifying as an alternate at Oakmont in 2021.

Bucknell at the Cornell/Temple Invitational

Bucknell has competed in Cornell’s fall Invitational numerous times through the years at the RTJ Golf Club in Ithaca, but this year the Big Red for the first time are co-hosting with Temple at the 1912 Club in Plymouth, Meeting, Pa.

Bucknell’s last trip to Cornell came in 2019, and the Bison finished second among 16 teams with rounds of 292-294-281 at RTJ.

Brian Bartow won the Cornell Invitational in the fall of 2009.

Cornell, Temple, and Penn will all have B teams entered this weekend.

Bucknell will be paired with Rhode Island and Saint Joseph’s with Bucknell’s first-round tee times ranging from 11:20-11:52 am

