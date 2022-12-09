Men’s Golf Set to Open Spring Season February 13 at Border Olympics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team announced on Friday that they will open their spring season at the Border Olympics from February 13-14 at Laredo Country Club.

The Border Olympics, Hosted by the University of Houston, will be the first of six tournaments leading to the Western Athletic Conference Championship, which is being held from April 28-30 at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City, Nevada.

“We are slated for a very competitive spring schedule,” UTRGV head Coach Houston Moore said. “We will have to show up each week and compete. We are excited for the challenge this spring.”

Following the Border Olympics, the Vaqueros will compete at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic, Hosted by Rice University, from Feb. 20-21 at Westwood Golf Club kicking off three-straight tournaments in the Houston area.

The Vaqueros will then compete at the HCU Colin Montgomerie Invitational from Mar. 6-7 at Augusta Pines Golf Course in Houston, marking the ninth-straight year UTRGV competes at the event.

UTRGV will also compete at the All-American Intercollegiate, Hosted by the University of Houston, from Mar. 20-21 at the Golf Club of Houston.

UTRGV will return to Kerrville for the sixth time in the last seven years to host the Big Texan Invitational from Mar. 27-28 but will make the move to Riverhill Country Club for the first time.

The Vaqueros will close out the regular season at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational from April 3-4 at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Course in Montgomery.

This season, the NCAA Regional Championships will take place May 15-17 at regional sites while the NCAA Championship will be held from May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Support UTRGV Men’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube