Men’s Golf Set to Kick Off Fall Season at Tempest Collegiate on Sunday

GLADEWATER – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team is set to kick off the fall season when they compete at the Tempest Collegiate, Hosted by Texas State, starting on Sunday at Tempest Golf Club.

The 54-hole event will feature 18 holes on Sunday, 18 holes on Monday, and the final 18 holes on Tuesday with the first group teeing off at 7:40 am

Tempest Golf Club plays 7,229 yards and is a par 72.

The Competition

There will be an 11-team field that will feature UTRGV, host Texas State, Central Michigan, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Nicholls State, Rice, Stephen F. Austin, South Alabama, and UT Arlington.

Starting Five

Making Their Debut

The Tempest Collegiate will be UTRGV Head Coach Houston Moore ‘s first tournament with the program after taking the reins in June.

Junior Javier Neira Garcia is also making his UTRGV debut after spending two seasons at Keiser where he was named the 2021 NAIA Phil Michelson Outstanding Freshman while also being named First Team All-American, GCAA Ping First Team All-American, SUN Freshman of the Year, and earned SUN All-Conference honors.

Last year, Garcia earned Sun Conference Player of the Week twice.

Plenty of Experience

The other four in the Vaqueros lineup, Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque , Sebastian Lundberg , Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi and Taj Sutherland have plenty of experience heading into the fall opening tournament.

Duque played in all 10 tournaments last year (four in the fall and six in the spring). Lundberg played in nine tournaments last year (three in the fall and six in the spring). Kanavathi played in five tournaments last year while playing in 13 career tournaments Taj Sutherland played in seven tournaments last year, including all six in the spring.

Remaining Schedule

October 5-6pm @ Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate – NMSU Golf Course

October 24-25 @ Daytona Beach Intercollegiate – LPGA International Golf Club

October 31 @ Bear Brawl – Ridgewood Country Club

