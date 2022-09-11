Men’s Golf Set to Host Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s golf team is ready to host the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) at Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Herd took last season’s event.
Tyler Jones is coming off a terrific performance last weekend at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational in Muncie, Indiana, where he placed in a tie for third with a score of one-over par in the tournament.
Tournament Information
Dates: Sept. 12 and 13
Time: 8:30 am shotgun start both days
Place: Barboursville, West Virginia
Course: Guyan Golf & Country Club (par-71 with 6,523 total yardage)
Live Stats: GolfStat
Teams (15): App State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, Longwood, Marshall, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State
Marshall Lineup
Ryan Bilby
Christian Boyd
Tyler Jones
Joseph Kalaskey
Kyle Mitchell
Clayton Thomas
Andrew Wyss
Bennett Zeitner
