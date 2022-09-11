Men’s Golf Set to Host Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational

Live Scoring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s golf team is ready to host the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) at Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Herd took last season’s event.

Tyler Jones is coming off a terrific performance last weekend at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational in Muncie, Indiana, where he placed in a tie for third with a score of one-over par in the tournament.

Tournament Information

Dates: Sept. 12 and 13

Time: 8:30 am shotgun start both days

Place: Barboursville, West Virginia

Course: Guyan Golf & Country Club (par-71 with 6,523 total yardage)

Live Stats: GolfStat

Teams (15): App State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, Longwood, Marshall, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State

Marshall Lineup

Ryan Bilby

Christian Boyd

Tyler Jones

Joseph Kalaskey

Kyle Mitchell

Clayton Thomas

Andrew Wyss

Bennett Zeitner

