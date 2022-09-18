Men’s Golf Set to Host Hartford Hawks Invitational

SOUTH KENT, Conn. – The Hartford men’s golf team continues its 2022 fall campaign on Monday, when it heads to Bull’s Bridge Golf Club in South Kent, Conn., for the Hartford Hawks Invitational. The 36-hole event, which stretches over two days, tees off at 8:00 am on Monday.

HARTFORD HAWKS INVITATIONAL

DATE: Monday, September 19 – Tuesday, September 20

COURSE: Bulls Bridge Golf Club

LOCATION: South Kent, Conn.

PAR/YARDAGE: 72/6,992

COVERAGE: Live Scoring

PARTICIPATING TEAMS: Hartford, UConn, UCF, Longwood, Towson, Sacred Heart, Rider, Fordham, LIU, FDU, Fairfield, Bryant, LaSalle, Mount St. Mary’s, Manhattan, Merrimack

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

Conor Byrne had a strong start to the fall campaign, placing fourth overall to lead the Hartford men’s golf team at the Ryan T. Lee Memorial Collegiate

had a strong start to the fall campaign, placing fourth overall to lead the Hartford men’s golf team at the Ryan T. Lee Memorial Collegiate The Hawks finished tied for sixth in a 17-team field, combing for a team score of 5-under 563

Byrne earned Big Sky Golfer of the Week after carding a 6-under 136 across the two rounds

Manuel Romero had the best round of the tournament for Hartford on the opening day, posting a 4-under 67 for the first 18

had the best round of the tournament for Hartford on the opening day, posting a 4-under 67 for the first 18 Turner Wegener and Michael Amari had solid weekends, both tying for 40th after posting a 2-over score of 144

HISTORY LESSON

Hartford finished eighth in a field of 18 teams last time they played at Bull’s Bridge Golf Club

Jared Winiarz (’22) paced the Hawks, posting a career-best finish of eighth overall and carding a 69 (-3) over the final 18

(’22) paced the Hawks, posting a career-best finish of eighth overall and carding a 69 (-3) over the final 18 Ryan Tomaso (’22) and Bryce Zimmerman rounded out the Hawks top scorers at last year’s tournament

(’22) and rounded out the Hawks top scorers at last year’s tournament Tomaso posted a 9-over 225 over 54 holes, while Zimmerman carded a 13-over 229

Danny Frodigh used an even-par 72 in the final round to finish in a tie for 34th, shooting a 6-over 222

NEXT IS TAP

The Hawks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, with The Macdonald Cup Hosted by Yale. Held at The Course at Yale in New Haven, Conn., the event stretches over two days.