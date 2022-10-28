Men’s Golf Set to Finish Fall Season

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Duke men’s golf team wraps up its fall schedule this weekend at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, with the 54-hole event beginning on Friday and running through Sunday. The 12-team field includes eight teams ranked in the top-100 nationally. Hosted by VCU, the event is viewed as one of the top collegiate events and is held at the Ocean Club Golf Course. The course is set to play at 7,159 yards with a par of 72 this weekend.

This is the third year of the event after previously being held in 2019 and 2021. Competing alongside Duke this year are Arkansas State, Delaware, Louisiana Monroe, Nebraska, Sam Houston State, Southern Mississippi, Stetson, Texas State, Troy, UTEP and VCU .

Duke’s lineup features Ian Siebers , Kelly Chinn , Luke Sample , William Love and Jimmy Zheng . The Blue Devils also have Ethan Evans and John Peters competing as individuals. Chinn recorded a second-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last weekend with a 12-under 204. The sophomore turned in three consecutive rounds in the 60s en route to a career-best finish.

The White Sands Bahamas Invitational has one round played on each of the three days, with a shotgun start at 8 am scheduled for each round. The Blue Devils will play alongside VCU and Nebraska on Friday, starting on holes No. 1, 2 and 3.

Duke also has three individuals competing at the Grandover Collegiate this weekend. Cameron Martinez-Piedra , Daniel Choi and Daniel Uranga will represent the Blue Devils in the field. The two-day event takes place on Saturday and Sunday on the West Course at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. The first two rounds are set to be played on Saturday, starting with a shotgun start at 8:30 am, with Duke’s three individuals going off holes No. 16 and 17. Sunday’s final round is also set to be a shotgun start at 8:30 am

The three Blue Devils playing at the 6,800, par-72 course ensures that all 10 members of the team are active this weekend.

Live scoring for both events will be available on Golfstat.

