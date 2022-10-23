Men’s Golf Set to Compete at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate on Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team is set to compete in their third tournament in as many weeks when they tee it up at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, Hosted by Stetson University, starting on Monday at the LPGA International Golf Club.

The 54-hole event will feature 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday with play starting at 7 am with a shotgun start each day.

LPGA International Golf Club plays 7,042 yards and is a par 72.

The Competition

There will be a 13-team field that will feature UTRGV, host Stetson, Stetson “B” Team Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Howard, North Carolina Central, Alabama State, North Carolina A&T, Chicago State, Youngstown State, and Queens University.

Starting Five

Last Time Out

The Vaqueros finished in eighth place at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, Hosted by New Mexico State, with a three-round score of 878 with rounds of 300, 292, and 286.

Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque led the way for the Vaqueros with a three-round score of 213 after posting rounds of 71, 73, and 69. Duque finished tied for 11th.

Taj Sutherland finished tied for 23rdrd with a three-round score of 217 after posting rounds of 73, 74, and 70.

Javier Neira Garcia finished tied for 35th with a three-round score of 221 after turning rounds of 79, 71, and 71.

Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi tied for 50th with a three-round score of 228 after carding rounds of 78, 74, and 76. Sebastian Lundberg finished tied for 52n.d with a three-round score of 230 with rounds of 78, 75, and 77.

Making Their Debut

The Vaqueros will have a pair of golfers that will be making their season debut at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate.

Leonardo Novella and Carlos Roldos will be playing in their first tournament of the season.

Novella played in 10 tournaments in 2021-22 posting his best finish at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate last year where he finished tied for ninth.

Roldos, who is in his first season with the program, transferred from Iowa where he competed in one tournament last year.

Remaining Schedule

October 31 @ Bear Brawl – Ridgewood Country Club

Support UTRGV Men’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube