Men’s Golf Set to Close Out Fall Season at Bear Brawl on Monday

WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team closes out their fall schedule on Monday when they compete at the Bear Brawl, Hosted by Baylor, at Ridgewood Country Club.

The Bear Brawl will feature 36 holes on Monday with play starting with a shotgun start at 8 am

Ridgewood Country Club plays 6,641 yards and is a par 70.

The Competition

There will be a nine-team field that will feature UTRGV, two teams from Baylor, Tarleton, Oral Roberts, UT Arlington, Texas A&MM-Commerce, Stephen F. Austin, and New Orleans.

Starting Five

Last Time Out

The Vaqueros finished in 10thth place at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 912 after posting rounds of 297, 305, and 310.

Juna Luis de Bethencourt Duque and Javier Neira Garcia both finished tied for 18th with three-round scores of 223. Duque posted rounds of 71, 75, and 77 while Garcia carded rounds of 75, 71, and 77.

Leonardo Novella finished tied for 43rd with a three-round score of 233 after posting rounds of 76, 81, and 76.

Carlos Roldos, who was making his UTRGV debut, finished tied for 61stSt with a three-round score of 244 with rounds of 86, 78, and 80.

Taj Sutherland finished in 73rd after posting a first round 75 but was unable to compete in the final two rounds.

Making Their Debut

The Vaqueros have had a few players make their debuts this season and will have one more making their debut at the Bear Brawl.

Javier Neira Garcia, who has played in every tournament this fall, made his debut at the Tempest Collegiate.

Carlos Roldos made his debut at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate last week.

Henry Wang, the lone freshman on the squad, will make his debut this week.

This Fall Season

The Vaqueros have played in three tournaments so far and have averaged a team score of 296.1 through nine rounds.

The Vaqueros had their best showing at the Tempest Collegiate where they finished in fifth place and posted a season-best three round score of 875.

The Vaqueros posted their best round of the season in the third round of the Tempest Collegiate with a three-under 285.

Taj Sutherland leads the Vaqueros with a 72.9 stroke average through seven rounds this fall.

