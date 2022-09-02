Men’s golf set to begin fall season

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton golf kicks off the fall season Saturday morning at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial tournament, Hosted by Colgate. Saturday’s action will see 36 holes of golf played by each competitor followed by one final round of 18 on Sunday. The two-day event will feature 14 competing teams and is located at Seven Oaks Golf Club.

“We are really looking forward to the start of our season,” head coach Bernie Hercig said. “With losing four Seniors this past year, it’s like having a new team and I’m really excited for our freshmen to develop, get experience and become a big part of this program. We have a few new tournaments on the schedule that we have ‘t competed in for a while, so I am really looking forward to competing at some of those venues.”

BU Returns five players, including key contributors Evan Sitts , By Shawn Cole and Tynan Jones . Sitts, a senior, placed 13th at the Big Sky Championships in 2021. His final round 70 vaulted him up six places on the final day.

Sophomore By Shawn Cole showed promise in his first season, and will be counted on as a key piece for the Bearcats in 2022. The Marcellus native posted a season-low round of 69 at the Towson Invitational and had the team’s fourth-best stroke average a season ago. He also had one top-10 finish.

Sophomore Tynan Jones will also slide into a more prominent role. They competed in six events in 2021. Freshman Harrison Blech has impressed in the early going and will kick off his career this weekend.

Other returning players are included on the roster Ryan Millevoi and Ryan Lovelass .

Freshmen Brandon Conner and Sean Shen I joined Blech as newcomers to the roster.

Tournament Central can be found here.