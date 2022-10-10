Men’s Golf Set to Begin Fall Season at VCU Shootout

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s golf team starts its 2022 fall season this Monday and Tuesday at the VCU Shootout. The Rams will host the two-day tournament at the Country Club of Virginia’s par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course in Richmond, Virginia.

The field will play 36 holes on Monday, beginning with an 8:30 am EST shotgun start, then conclude the tournament with the final 18 holes on Tuesday. Live scoring for the Shootout will be available on Golfstat.

Also sending teams to compete in the tournament are Charleston Southern, Drexel, Elon, Georgetown, George Washington, James Madison, North Carolina A&T, Radford, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, and William & Mary.

ODU won the 2019 VCU Invitational at Tuckahoe Creek as Carter Morgan finished atop the Leaderboard with a 13-under par 203. The effort helped the Monarchs grab the team Trophy as well as ODU edged Virginia Tech by one stroke at 836 (-28). Richmond captured last year’s VCU Shootout with a three-round total of 844 (-20), while the Monarchs took fifth place after combining for an 852 (-12).

This past spring saw the Monarchs compete in six events, to include a dual match with VCU, before placing 11th at the Conference USA Championship at the Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Texas. Gustav Fransson was the top finisher for the team, tying for fifth with a two-under par total of 214. Jakob Henriksson carded a 222 (+6) to tie for 33rd, Rasmus Konradsson turned in a 227 (+11) to tie for 57th, and Jakob Chicoyne was a few strokes behind him at 231 (+15) to tie for 57th. After missing the second round, Kazuki Yamauchi recorded a two-over 74 on his final trip around the course and finished tied for 64th at 154 (+10). The group combined for a 27-over total of 891 to finish even with Western Kentucky.

The Course

CCV Tuckahoe Creek

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,927

ODU Lineup

Jakob Chicoyne

Jacob Gunther

Philip Minnehan

Kaijun Mon

Kazuki Yamauchi

