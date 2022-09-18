Men’s Golf Set for River Run Collegiate

Fresh off a school-record setting performance, William & Mary men’s golf heads to the River Run Collegiate, Sept. 19-20.

Tournament Details

The Tribe takes part in the River Run Collegiate for the fourth time in the last five years. The event will be played at the par 72, 7,317-yard River Run Country Club. Joining the Tribe and host Davidson in the 16-team field this season are Appalachian State, Dayton, Drexel, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Howard, Marshall, Ohio, Old Dominion, Presbyterian, Queens and Radford. A total of 100 competitors will take part in the two-day event. The tournament opens with a 9 am shotgun start on Monday and includes 36 holes on the first day of action. Tuesday’s 18 holes begin with 8 am tee times.

The Tribe lineup for the River Run Collegiate includes sophomores Logan Hunter Graduate student Matthew Feinstein freshman Charlie Bundy sophomore Jake Newman and junior Will Rieck .

Live Scoring

Tribe News and Notes

– In total, the Tribe set six school records at the VCU Shootout last week. W&M set marks for 18-hole scoring at 16-under 272 in the second round; 36-hole scoring at 19-under 557 over the first two rounds; and 54-hole scoring at 21-under 843. Individually, Feinstein equaled the school record for 18-hole scoring (7-under 65) and 36-hole scoring (10-under), before topping the 54-hole mark at 15-under par.

– After his record-setting tournament, Feinstein was named the CAA Player of the Week on Wednesday. He is the first Tribe player to win a tournament since David Hicks won the Fighting Irish Invitational in 2017-18.

– Hunter also turned in one of the best 54-hole scoring marks in school history at well. He was under par in all three rounds at the VCU Shootout, posting a 7-under 209 to earn a share of 19th. It was the sixth-best scoring total in W&M history.