Men’s Golf Set for River Run Collegiate
Tournament Details
The Tribe takes part in the River Run Collegiate for the fourth time in the last five years. The event will be played at the par 72, 7,317-yard River Run Country Club. Joining the Tribe and host Davidson in the 16-team field this season are Appalachian State, Dayton, Drexel, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Howard, Marshall, Ohio, Old Dominion, Presbyterian, Queens and Radford. A total of 100 competitors will take part in the two-day event. The tournament opens with a 9 am shotgun start on Monday and includes 36 holes on the first day of action. Tuesday’s 18 holes begin with 8 am tee times.
The Tribe lineup for the River Run Collegiate includes sophomores Logan HunterGraduate student Matthew Feinsteinfreshman Charlie Bundysophomore Jake Newman and junior Will Rieck.
Live Scoring
Tribe News and Notes
– In total, the Tribe set six school records at the VCU Shootout last week. W&M set marks for 18-hole scoring at 16-under 272 in the second round; 36-hole scoring at 19-under 557 over the first two rounds; and 54-hole scoring at 21-under 843. Individually, Feinstein equaled the school record for 18-hole scoring (7-under 65) and 36-hole scoring (10-under), before topping the 54-hole mark at 15-under par.
– After his record-setting tournament, Feinstein was named the CAA Player of the Week on Wednesday. He is the first Tribe player to win a tournament since David Hicks won the Fighting Irish Invitational in 2017-18.
– Hunter also turned in one of the best 54-hole scoring marks in school history at well. He was under par in all three rounds at the VCU Shootout, posting a 7-under 209 to earn a share of 19th. It was the sixth-best scoring total in W&M history.