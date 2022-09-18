Men’s Golf Set for Home Tournament Monday; First Since 2019

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati men’s golf team is hosting the Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream Country Club on Monday and Tuesday, the first for the program since 2019.

The par-71, 7,279-yard course will feature 36 holes on the first day, followed by the final round on Tuesday. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

“It’s always a great opportunity to showcase Coldstream and our home facility,” head Coach Doug Martin said. “It’s the premier course of Cincinnati and up with anywhere in the country.”

UC will send out its same lineup from the season-opening Badger Invitational: Sam Jean , Ty Gingerich , William McDonald , Wyatt Plattner and Rylan Wotherspoon . Cole Harris and Ryan Ford will also compete individually.

While Gingerich redshirted the 2019-20 season, Jean was in the lineup when the tournament was last held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 of that season. Jean tied for 39th with a 7-over 220, while Harris also finished 21stSt as an individual. His 70 in the second round ultimately marked a season-low out of his 18 rounds.

On the other side of the event, McDonald was playing for Arkansas at the time and had his best-career showing in the Bearcat Invitational, finishing 16th with an even-par 213 (69-69-75) to help the Razorbacks to second place.

Cincinnati’s first fall tourney was a bit marred by weather early on that made for a 36-hole event. UC finished sixth out of 18 teams, jumping from 11 after the opener. Jean finished third after matching a career-low 66 in his final round.

“With college golf and as competitive as it is, the fewer holes, the tighter the field is,” Martin said. “It’s difficult to get any separation. I was happy with the sixth-place finish. I think another 18 we finish better. It was a good way to start in that 18-team field, and finishing sixth is a pretty solid week. In general, there were some positive things to build on.”

Participating teams in the Bearcat Invitational will be Louisville, Kentucky, Rutgers, UNC Greensboro, Memphis, Lamar, Ball State, Illinois State, Miami (Ohio), Santa Clara, Xavier and Sam Houston State.