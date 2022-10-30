Men’s Golf Set for Final Fall Event from the Palmetto State

CHARLESTON, SC – FGCU Men’s Golf will tee off one final time this fall at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate from Charleston, South Carolina.

The three-day event, hosted by Charleston Southern University, is set to begin this Sunday at the Daniel Island Club. Eighteen holes of competition are scheduled each day, Sunday through Tuesday (Oct. 30-Nov.1).

A total of 18 programs will hit the links in the Palmetto State, including Power Five institutions such as No. 61 South Carolina and No. 23 Mississippi State.

Last time out, FGCU battled to post a season-best fourth-place team finish at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.

Pierre Viallaneix (Apopka, Fla.) finished tied for fourth on the player leaderboard at 9-under-par. His 207 tied the 10th lowest 54-hole total in program history. Viallaneix shot two rounds in the 60s, including tying a career-low round of 66. Heading into the final round, he led the tournament field by two strokes.

Viallaneix was named the ASUN Men’s Golfer Player of the Week for his performance.

Viallaneix, Lucas Fallotico (Italy), Austin Cherichella (Orlando, Fla.), John Hopkins (England) and Sam Baker (Cloquet Minn.) will lace up for the Green and Blue this weekend. Thomas Salanito will also compete as an individual. The Eagles are scheduled to tee off Sunday’s opening round at 8:15 am

As a squad, the Eagles hold a 287.33 round average through three fall events.

Baker boasts the lowest round average among any Eagle this fall, a 71.67 through six rounds. Fallotioco has carded the most at or under par rounds during the fall with five.

DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE

October 30-Nov.1

Daniel Island Club

Charleston, South Carolina

Hosted by Charleston Southern

TEAMS

Campbell

Charleston Southern

College of Charleston

FGCU

Francis Marion

Houston Christian University

Jacksonville

Louisiana Tech

Loyola Maryland

MTSU

Memphis

Well. 48 Mercer

Well. 23 Mississippi State

Seton Hall

Well. 61 South Carolina

UAB

USC Upstate

Wofford

HEAD COACH ANDREW DANNA

Danna is in his fourth year at the helm of the men’s golf program with the Eagles earning FGCU’s first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large berth in department history during the 2022 season. He has led the Eagles to second-place finishes at the 2021 and 2022 ASUN Championships and was named the program’s first-ever ASUN Coach of the Year (2021) and repeated in 2022. One of the best turnarounds in NCAA history saw the Green and Blue, led by Van Holmgren who became the first player to earn PING All-Region honors, jump from No. 257 in the final 2019-20 GolfStat.com rankings to a then program-best 65 to close out 2020-21. The Eagles set a new program-best during the 2022 season at No. 47 in the GolfStat.com rankings. Holmgren won the ASUN Championship individual title to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. Before taking over in Fort Myers, he served the 2018-19 season as the Assistant at LSU. Prior to that he was the ultra-successful head coach for six years at Lynn University where he led them to the 2018 NCAA Division II national Championship and was, subsequently, chosen the David Williams National Coach of the Year. He also led the Fighting Knights to three national runner-up placements, with a third and eighth place finish in his other two seasons.

