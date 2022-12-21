Men’s golf seizing opportunities under Coach Andrew Danna

FGCU men’s golf Coach Andrew Danna had a simple message for his players when the first round of the program’s debut team appearance in NCAA postseason play didn’t go as they’d hoped last spring: Tomorrow is a new day and new opportunity.

In a sport known for its many mantras meant to both calm and focus the mind, Danna’s Enduring optimism and proven results are as central to Florida Gulf Coast University’s recent meteoric rise as anything else. Entering his fourth season at FGCU, Danna has taken the Eagles from a lowly national ranking of No. 257 into the top 50 in the country. That follows his eight wildly successful seasons in Division II, including winning the national title at Lynn University.

Even with some impressive individual and team successes in FGCU men’s golf in the past, last year’s NCAA Regional appearance not only was its first as a team, it also was the school’s first at-large berth into NCAA postseason play for any of its perennially successful squads.

“He’s pretty simple. It’s high energy, goal driven,” said former FGCU player Van Holmgren, who won the 2021 ASUN Tournament as a transfer from North Dakota State and is now in his first season on the PGA Tour Canada. “He’s been around, so he knows what has to go into it to get results.

“He’s just a trendsetter. They came from a winning culture. They brought that with him.”

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Danna’s coaching exploits started with him taking Georgia Southwestern State to No. 1 in the D-II Golfstat national rankings while earning Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year in 2012. Then in six stellar seasons at Lynn, the program finished eighth, third and runner-up three times in the D-II NCAA tournament before finally winning the title in 2018, when Danna was also named the National Coach of the Year. After one season as an Assistant Coach at Louisiana State University, Danna Wasted little time turning FGCU into a winner.

Following a Rebuilding campaign in 2019-20, when the Eagles finished the season ranked No. 257, FGCU placed second in the ASUN Tournament, won individually by Holmgren, and surged to a then-best program ranking of No. 65 to finish the year.

Last season, the Eagles couldn’t overcome a slow start in the ASUN Tournament and finished second for the second consecutive year. But a program-best national ranking of No. 47 during the season helped FGCU earn the school’s historic first at-large NCAA Tournament invitation.

A slow first round handcuffed the Eagles again in the regional in Columbus, Ohio. But Danna’s Enduring optimism helped FGCU inch forward in round two, then post a final-round score only one shot off eventual regional co-champions Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech.

“That’s something I live by and I think you use every day,” said Danna, pointing to the professional golf and other life aspirations held by his players. “Golf is already hard as it is. I like to think that they have a good outlook on the world, and they understand the realities they’re going to face. Our program helps you prepare for that step.”

Optimism and a strong work ethic are not unique to coaching. But Danna’s own authenticity in those arenas helps him identify when such traits are genuine in recruits, players say.