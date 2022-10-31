Men’s Golf Secures Overall Score of 20-Under to Wrap Fall Season

KA’ANAPALI, Hawaii – Ole Miss men’s golf claimed its season-low round of 272 (-12) to end its fall season with a Bang on Sunday. With its third-round score, the Rebels ended their time at the Ka’anapali Classic in 8th place with an overall score of 832 (-20) – the lowest score in relation to par this season.

The Rebels success was led by Cameron Tankersley (T10) and Hugo Townsend (T17), both of whom secured top-20 finishes. Tankersley grabbed his third top-20 finish out of the four tournaments he competed in during his freshman campaign. This marks Townsend’s second top-20 ranking since he transferred to Ole Miss.

“Our guys fought their tails off until the end today,” head Coach Chris Malloy said. “Unfortunately, it was the same story as Yesterday and we had too many unforced errors that cost us a great opportunity to really climb up the leaderboard. Without Sarut [Vongchaisit] in our lineup this week, we were able to get a couple of other guys some playing time which should help us down the road.”

Tankersley came out on a mission in his final round at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course, with the freshman securing a bogey-free back nine while Downing four birdies. Tankersley made seven birdies overall to give him a 5-under third round score and an 8-under overall score to contribute to his tied for 10th finish.

Townsend played steady golf for the Rebels, going bogey-free for 17 holes. The grad transfer chipped in four birdies throughout his round to finish with a round score of 68 (-3) and an overall score of 207 (-6).

Kye Meeks , competing individually for Ole Miss, had a standout final day in the Aloha State that rose him 26 spots on the leaderboard. Meeks shot 17 holes of bogey-free golf while making five birdies. His 67 (-4) round score marks a new career-low round for the Rebel.

Patton Samuels had another solid day on the green. Samuels obtained four birdies and went par for 13 holes for a 68 (-3) third round score. The freshman finished at 5-under overall and tied for 22nd.

After securing a new career-low round during Round 2, Eriksson had another successful day to beat it. Eriksson made three birdies to finish with a third-round score of 70 (-1) – the sophomore’s lowest round of his career.

Rounding it out for the Rebels, Brett Schell shot 2-over for the day to finish at 7-over overall.

The Ka’anapali Classic marks the end of the 2022 fall season for the Ole Miss men’s golf squad. The team now enters a three-month winter break prior to returning to action Feb. 12-14 for the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament will be the first of six regular season tournaments on the Rebels’ spring season slate.

For updates throughout the tournament, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMGolf. Additional updates and information on the team can be found on Instagram at OleMissMGolf, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Golf and on OleMissSports.com.

THE REBELS

T10. Cameron Tankersley: 70-69-66–205 (-8)

T17. Hugo Townsend: 68-71-68–207 (-6)

T22. Patton Samuels: 66 -74-68–208 (-5)

T67. Ludvig Eriksson : 74-71-70–215 (+2)

T90. Brett Schell : 71-75-73–220 (+7)

*T40: Kye Meeks : 73-72-67–212 (-1)

* competing individually for Ole Miss

THE LEADERBOARD

1. Oklahoma: 268-278-265–811 (-41)

2. Clemson: 267-286-270–823 (-29)

3. Liberty: 280-275-271–826 (-26)

T4. Colorado: 279-284-267–830 (-22)

T4. Kansas: 275-281-274–830 (-22)

T4. East Tennessee State: 269-283-278–830 (-22)

T4. Louisiana: 284-279-267–830 (-22)

8. Ole Miss: 275-285-272–832 (-20)

9. Georgia: 278-285-270–833 (-19)

10. North Florida: 273-284-277–834 (-18)

T11. UC Irvine: 278-287-284–849 (-3)

T11. Boise State: 280-283-286–849 (-3)

T13. CSU Northridge: 289-290-276–855 (+3)

T13. Connecticut: 288-285-282–855 (+3)

T15. Hawaii: 284-289-285–858 (+6)

T15. Wyoming: 288-296-274–858 (+6)

17. Gonzaga: 293-294-275–862 (+10)

18. Denver: 285-293-285–863 (+11)

19. Mount St. Mary’s: 290-305-295–890 (+38)

20. Air Force: 298-306-289–893 (+41)