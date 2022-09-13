Men’s Golf Second, Second Round Suspended For Darkness

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Jacksonville University men’s golf got off to a strong start in the first event of the 2022-23 season, sitting second overall after Monday’s action at the Allstate Streamsong Intercollegiate, which was suspended for Darkness late in the second round.

The Dolphins were led by Joseph Sullivan , who built off of his strong summer by shooting 11-under at the Streamsong Blue Course, and is T2 through the first two rounds. Three of his teammates are all in the top-25 as well.

Sullivan got his day started with a birdie, the first of his field-leading 14 total. He was 5-under after his first nine holes of the day, and battled some through the back nine, giving a pair of strokes back, before using an eagle and birdie on his 17th and 18th holes of the round to close on a high- note.

He rolled right into the second round with momentum, draining five consecutive birdies to begin and closing out his second front-nine of the day with six red numbers in total. He added only one more red number in his first seven holes of his second back-nine, and has two holes to play in the morning to close out round two.

Josef Hacker joined his fellow Englishman Sullivan in the top-10, sitting T10 with two holes remaining in his second round. He played bogey-free in his first round, starting his day with four-straight pars and making four birdies in the first round. From there, he shaved two more strokes off his total to start his second 18, sinking birdies in two of his first four holes of the round. He added two more birdies on the back and is still without a bogey through his first 34 holes.

Sophomore Jack Neill showed some of the electricity that was on display at the end of his freshman campaign, starting his day with a birdie and ending his first round with one as well, part of a six-birdie opening 18, matching his teammate Hacker with a bogey- free round. His second 18 started with another birdie, and he got to 8-under for the tournament before his first bogey of the day. He sank another birdie on his back-nine before his round halted.

Alexandre Vandermoten had a hot streak to close out the first nine of his first round, making birdie on four of his last five holes before the turn. After that, he shot even par on the back, finishing the round without a bogey. He started his second 18 by alternating par-birdie for his first seven holes, then gave a few strokes back with a handful of bogeys late.

Philip Raza , competing as an individual, made 14 consecutive pars to start his day, before giving a stroke on his 15th hole and earning it right back two holes later to finish the first round at even par. In his second round, he was the Dolphins biggest climber, rising 20 spots on the Leaderboard with four birdies to complement his 10 pars.

Freshman Daniel Montalvo , playing his first Collegiate event, made a birdie and 13 pars in his first round. He followed that up with six red numbers in his second round and moved up 10 spots himself.

Hacker and Raza lead the field with 26 pars apiece, and Sullivan had one of eight total Eagles on the day. All of the Dolphins shot even par or better on Par-3s, with Sullivan’s 6-under on Par-4s the second-best score on such holes for the day. Neill and Vandermoten were both 4-under on Par-5s to pace JU.

As a team, the Dolphins were the best collectively on Par-3s, shooting 7-under, and totaled 47 birdies, second-most overall.

The second round resumes at 7 am Tomorrow morning, followed immediately by the final round of play.