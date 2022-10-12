Men’s Golf Saves Best For Last Day of Tempest Collegiate

GLADEWATER – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team posted their tournament best of three-under 285 to close out the Tempest Collegiate on Tuesday at Tempest Golf Club.

The Vaqueros used their final round of 285 to move up two spots in the standings to finish in fifth place with a three-round score of 875. The 285 also marked the second lowest round of the day behind tournament winner Texas State, who posted a final round 281 to finish with a three-round score of 857.

The Vaqueros had a pair of Golfers finish in the top three as juniors Javier Neira Garcia and redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland tied for third place. Garcia posted a final round two-under par 70 while Sutherland carded a one-under 71 with both finishing with a three-round score of 214.

Garcia and Sutherland finished just three shots behind Texas State’s Tom Roed Karlsen, who finished with a three-round 211 after a final round six-under 66.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque finished tied for 29th with a three-round score of 214 after posting a final round one-over par 73. Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi finished tied for 40th with a three-round score of 228 after turning in a final round 76.

Redshirt sophomore Sebastian Lundberg had the team’s biggest improvement in the final round as he shaved off nine strokes from his second round with a one-under par 71. Lundberg finished tied for 43rd with a three-round 230.

The Vaqueros will be back in action from Oct. 17-18 at Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, Hosted by New Mexico State University, at NMSU Golf Course.

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Texas State 286 290 281 857 2. South Alabama 285 282 294 861 3. Rice 281 280 307 868 4. Louisiana 294 289 291 874 5. UTRGV 298 292 285 875 6. Stephen F. Austin 290 290 299 879 7. UT Arlington 298 286 299 883 8. Incarnate Word 302 291 306 899 9. Nicholls 298 301 310 909 10. Houston Christian 294 307 309 910 11. Central Michigan 311 307 307 925

