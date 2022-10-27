Men’s Golf Rises Three Spots on the Leaderboard During Day Two of the Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a successful second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Ole Miss men’s golf team heads to the clubhouse after rising three spots on the leaderboard. As a team, the Rebels shot a score of 297 (+3) during the second round of competition to head into the final round in 4th place.

As a team, Ole Miss made 18 birdies to secure the third-lowest round in the men’s field of competition. The Rebels are second in par-3 scoring (+2) among the field.

“Today was a step in the right direction for us,” said the head coach Chris Malloy . “We played really well at times but did a great job of Minimizing damage when we got out of position. That is key if you are going to navigate your way around this place. I look forward to watching these guys do more of the same tomorrow and continue to climb up the leaderboard.”

For the second day in a row, The Sarut Vongchais led the Rebels in scoring. Vonchaisit started out the day on a high note with a birdie on Hole 2. Vonchaisit kept the ball rolling heading at the turn and secured a bogey-free back nine while making two additional birdies. The senior will head into the final round in 5th place at 2-under overall.

Hugo Townsend had a solid day with a 2-under performance, going bogey-free for his first eight holes while making three birdies along the way. At the turn, Townsend downed two back-to-back birdies on Holes 10 and 11 to launch him up the leaderboard. They sit tied for 14th at 2-over overall after 36 holes.

Cameron Tankersley began his second round at 4-over, but bounced back at the turn going bogey-free for his back nine holes. Tankersley tacked on three birdies on his scorecard to bring his round to 1-over for the day. Tankersley rose eight spots during day two and is now tied for 26th.

Jack Gnam and Tom Fischer round out scoring for the Rebels. Gnam put up a 5-over score for the day with Fischer right behind at 6-over. Gnam heads to the final round tied for 34th with not far behind at tied for 38th.

Ole Miss will tee off at 10 am CT on Wednesday to compete in the final round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The Golf Channel will begin broadcasting at 3:30 pm CT for the last day of competition.

THE REBELS

5. The Sarut Vongchais : 71-71–142 (-2)

T14. Hugo Townsend : 76-70–146 (+2)

T26. Cameron Tankersley : 76-73–149 (+5)

T34. Jack Gnam : 75-77–152 (+8)

T38. Tom Fischer : 75-78–153 (+9)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Texas A&M: 292-273–565 (-11)

2. Arkansas: 284-293–577 (+1)

3. Mississippi State: 300-285–585 (+9)

4. Ole Miss: 297-291–588 (+12)

5. Clemson: 292-297–589 (+13)

T6. Louisville: 295-301–596 (+20)

T6. Kansas: 286-310–596 (+20)

8. UCLA: 304-399–603 (+27)

T9. California: 309-296–605 (+29)

T9. UNLV: 296-309–605 (+29)

11. UCF: 307-302–609 (+33)