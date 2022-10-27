Men’s Golf Rises In National Rankings

WILMINGTON, NC – Following an impressive performance at the Williams Cup, the UNCW men’s golf program has jumped in the most recent GolfStat rankings released earlier this week.

The Seahawks vaulted from 81st nationally to 52nd after a runner-up finish to ninth-ranked North Carolina at the second annual Williams Cup, which was played at Eagle Point Golf Club, the home of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship of the PGA Tour.

UNCW topped 37th-ranked Louisville by 22 strokes as well as NC State, Houston, Indiana, Kent State, Iowa and Michigan State, among others. It was UNCW’s highest finish of the fall season, which concluded with the prestigious event.

Heading up the UNCW effort over the weekend were Patrick Sparks a junior, and a freshman Gray Mitchum . Both Golfers finished tied for fifth overall in the 60-golfer field.

As a result of their top-five finish and helped by beating four top-50 golfers, Sparks and Mitchum jumped into the NCAA Division I top 250 rankings. Mitchum moved to 240th and Sparks rose to 244th. Both Golfers joined teammate Walker Isley in the national rankings.

Isley concludes the fall ranked 159th, which is bolstered by a pair of top-10 finishes, including his second career tournament win coming at the JT Poston Invitational in late September.

The Seahawks open the spring schedule with the Battle at Briar’s Creek on Feb. 6-7 is John’s Island, SC