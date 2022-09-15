Men’s Golf Returns to Fighting Illini Invite

OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILL. – Arizona Men’s Golf will return to the Fighting Illini Invite for a second year as it travels to Illinois for its second event of the 2022-23 season. Olympia Fields Country Club is the host site of Illinois’ home tournament as well as the site of Arizona alum Jim Furyk’s win in the 2003 US Open. Chaz Aurilia , Chase Sienkiewicz and Sam Sommerhauser played in last season’s Fighting Illini Invite and will anchor the Wildcat lineup this week in Illinois.

“The Fighting Illini Invite will be a great opportunity for our team to compete in a Championship environment outside of desert golf,” said head Coach Jim Anderson . “Olympia Fields is a phenomenal course that will challenge all the teams and serve as great preparation for our entire season. I look forward to seeing our guys play some high-quality golf after playing in this tournament last season.”

The Wildcats will travel a lineup that features a trio of upperclassmen in Aurilia, Sienkiewicz and Sommerhauser that will be bolstered by the freshman duo of Filip Jakubcik and Zach Pollo . This year’s field at Illinois’ home tournament includes 11 programs who participated in the 2022 NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats opened the season last weekend at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale where Sienkiewicz and Aurilia each carded the lowest rounds of their careers. Arizona finished the season-opening tournament at 21-under par and in ninth place.

Arizona will tee off on Friday morning and are scheduled to play 54 holes over three days.