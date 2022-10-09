Men’s Golf Returns to Action Friday in Tennessee

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — After its first open week of the fall, the No. 48 The Cincinnati men’s golf team is back in action Sunday for the three-day Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesborough, Tenn.

The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,147-yard Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.

UC will trot out its same lineup as before Sam Jean , Ty Gingerich , William McDonald , Wyatt Plattner and Rylan Wotherspoon . Ryan Ford has also competed in every tournament as an individual and will do so in Tennessee as well.

Jean leads the way with a 68.88 stroke average, even better than his 70.17 mark that earned him AAC Golfer of the Month honors last September. Five of his eight rounds have been in the 60s, including a 72-67-67 for a 7-under 213 to win the Bearcat Invitational.

Gingerich is right behind at 69.50, notching a second and seventh-place finish in each of his last two outings.

William McDonald had a seven-stroke improvement from his second to third tournaments, and he has upped his standing in each of his three events for a solid 72.75 average.

Participating teams include Augusta, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, ETSU, Florida Gulf Coast, No. 37 Furman, No. 26 Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Missouri, No. 31 Middle Tennessee, Toledo, Virginia Tech, No. 25 Wake Forest.