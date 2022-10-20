Men’s Golf Remains in 14th at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Coastal Carolina University’s men’s golf team is 14th after Monday’s second round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate being played at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. CCU shot a six-over 294 in today’s round and has a 16-over 592 (298-294).

Seth Taylor continues to be CCU’s leader on the course, finishing the second round tied for 20th with a two-under 142. After shooting a two-under 70 in the first round, he followed that with an even-par 72 in Monday’s second round.

Garrett Cooper had the best run of the day for the Chants. The senior shot a two-over 74 in the round, but he had four consecutive holes where he scored three birdies and an eagle going five-under on those holes. He will enter the final round tied for 60th with a four-over 148 (74-74).

Trey Crenshaw shaved four strokes off his first-round score with a one-over 73 in today’s action to move into a tie for 66th with a six-over 150 (77-73). Tyler Gray is tied for 73rd with an eight-over 152 (77-75), while Connor Newton is 82nd with a 12-over 156 (80-76).

Owen Kim , playing as an individual, continued his solid play with a two-over 74 in today’s action. He will enter the final round tied for 55th with a three-over 147 (73-74).

There’s a three-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard with Missouri, Georgia Southern, and host East Tennessee State all entering the final round tied with a 17-under 559.

Cincinnati (-15, 561) and Furman (-8, 568) round out the top five. Middle Tennessee State is sixth with a six-under 570, while Florida Gulf Coast and College of Charleston are tied for seventh at five-under 571. Charlotte (-4, 572) and Toledo (E, 576) finish the top-10.

The rest of the field is Kent State (+3,579), Augusta (+6,582), Virginia Tech (+10,586), CCU (+16,592) and Georgia State (+23,599).

The final round is scheduled to tee off Monday morning at 9 am ET. Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com

with links for the event at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.