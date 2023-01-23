Men’s Golf Releases 2023 Spring Schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – After a fall season that saw the team play in four tournaments and host the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate, the Old Dominion men’s golf team is scheduled to compete in six events this spring.

“We are excited about our spring season coming up,” said head coach For Murray Rudis . “We have six tournaments and three of them are new events. It will be great to go to Florida and Puerto Rico in February and back to Mid Pines in March. The last three events are new to our schedule: East Carolina and Elon are hosting a new event in Snow Hill, North Carolina; the tournament in Tunica will be Hosted by Arkansas State; and our conference Championship in Jackson, Mississippi will be our first event in our new conference.”

The Monarchs begin their spring at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate, Hosted by UNC Greensboro at Hammock Creek Golf Course on Feb. 12-2pm in Palm City, Florida. ODU then heads to Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico on Feb. 26-28 to play in the Dorado Beach Collegiate, also Hosted by UNCG at TPC Dorado Beach.

ODU opens the month of March at George Mason’s Donald Ross Collegiate Classic, to be played on March 13-14 at Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. ECU and Elon will then co-host the Cutter Creek Invitational on March 31-April 2 at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill. The Monarchs round out their regular season with a trip to Tunica, Mississippi on April 17-18 for the Tunica National Intercollegiate, Hosted by Arkansas State.

This year’s Sun Belt Conference Championship will be held on April 24-27 at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Mississippi.

Click here to view the complete 2022-23 men’s golf schedule.

2023 OLD DOMINION MEN’S GOLF SPRING SCHEDULE

February 12-14 – at Advance Golf Partners Collegiate – Palm City, Fla. – Hammock Creek GC

February 26-28 – at Dorado Beach Collegiate – Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico – TPC Dorado Beach

March 13-14 – at Donald Ross Collegiate Classic – Pinehurst, NC – Mid Pines GC

March 31-April 2 – at Cutter Creek Invitational – Snow Hill, NC – Cutter Creek GC

April 17-18 – at Tunica National Intercollegiate – Tunica, Miss. – Tunica National

April 24-27 – at Sun Belt Conference Championship – Jackson, Miss. – Annandale GC