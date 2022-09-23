Men’s Golf Ready to Compete For Macdonald Cup at Yale

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s golf program will play its fourth tournament in as many weekends this Saturday and Sunday, competing for the Macdonald Cup. The two-day, 54-hole event will take place at the prestigious Yale Golf Course, which was recently named the nation’s No. 1 college golf course by Golfweek Magazine.

This weekend’s event will feature six-player teams, with five scoring in each round.

MACDONALD CUP INFORMATION

The Format

SATURDAY: 36 holes (7:10 am tee times off #1 and #10)

SUNDAY: 18 holes (9 am shotgun start)

Live Scoring (Golfstat.com)

The Course

The Yale Golf Course in New Haven, Conn. (par. 70)

The Field

IVIES: Yale (host), Harvard, Penn, Princeton

NON-IVIES: Bucknell, Fairfield, Fordham, Hartford, Michigan, Minnesota, Richmond, St. John’s

Penn’s Lineup

Mark Haghan (Sr.), John Richardson (So.), Jimin Jung (Jr.), Anthony Basilio (Sr.), Harrison Ornstein (Sr.), George Roessler (So.)

Coach White says…

“We will head out for the fourth time in as many weeks. Our Women’s team played Yale a few weeks ago and it sounds like course conditions were not ideal, but they’ll be the same for everyone once we make it up. We will need to focus on controlling what we can control and not worrying about things that are out of our control, like weather and course conditions. If we have any alums in the New Haven area, we’d love to see you out there this weekend! “



#FightOnPenn